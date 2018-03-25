GamecockCentral.com

His message was simple: this isn’t the standard at South Carolina and this team is going to work on getting the program back to “where it needs to be.”

Mark Kingston huddled his team together minutes after dropping their fourth-straight game and tenth consecutive SEC series.

“This is a program that shouldn’t let this happen,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work and continue to find out what it’s going to take to get us back to where we need to be.”

Also see: Will Muschamp breaks down first spring scrimmage

The Gamecocks (13-10, 1-4 SEC) are in almost uncharted territory.

They’ve lost four straight games for the first time since losing five in a row in 2015 and have double-digit losses in March for the first time since 1997.

Saturday’s loss also marks the fifth-straight series loss to Georgia thanks in part to a pitching staff that gave up a season-high 12 runs and 15 hits.

The Gamecocks were without Friday night starter and potential first-round pick Adam Hill in a 7-5 loss to Georgia Friday and TJ Hopkins, who’s hitting .314 with 13 RBI, hasn’t played so far this weekend with a hand/wrist injury.

“We need to find the guys that play good baseball,” he said. “We got a lot of guys on our team that can do that. It’s just a matter of putting them in the right situations for them to be successful.”

Also see: Latest scoop on some high-profile recruits

Effort isn’t the problem, he said, pointing to Madison Stokes’s diving catch in left field for an out and Kyle Jacobsen running into a wall in centerfield trying to make a catch.

He also doesn’t think his players are putting a lot of pressure on themselves and trying to do too much at the plate.

It comes down to, he said, making sure they’re constantly getting better and putting the right guys in at the right time.

“The one thing I’m focused on right now is the kids are playing really hard,” Kingston said. “The things we can control: we’re playing hard, we’re getting after it like you need to but right now we just need to continue to find answers on getting better as a team.”

Also see: Gamecocks still in the mix with five-star, in-state point guard

The Gamecocks now need a win in Sunday’s game three to avoid being swept in an SEC series for the first time since that 2015 season.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

“You just have to flush it like you always have your whole life," Jacob Olson said. "At the end of the day, it’s still a baseball game you’ve played time and time again. You just have to flush it.”