Carmen Mlodzinski, who started for the team last year over its postseason run, will likely get the ball opening day but there are still pieces to figure out behind that with the coaches planning on telling players the rotation this weekend.

Entering the week leading up to Opening Day, the Gamecocks are close but still have some thinking to do about which three pitchers will start the first three games of the year.

“They can now get into their routine and not feel like they’re worried if they’re going to have their bullets when the weekend comes,” pitching coach Skylar Meade said Friday. “They’ll be just fine. I would say those conversations would happen over the next 24 or 48 hours.”

Mlodzinski, who finished the year 3-6 with a 5.52 ERA, came on at the end of last season with two really solid performances in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

After that, it looks like freshman Dylan Harley is zeroing in on one of the rotation spots and could be the potential Saturday starter.

The lefty’s looked good so far this spring with his fastball sitting around 93 or 94 miles per hour, and he’s left a good impression on the coaching staff.

“He’s really close,” head coach Mark Kingston said about Harley’s rotation chances. “We’re not ready to officially announce a starting rotation, but he’s done everything that needs to be done."

If Harley takes the Saturday slot, things are still very competitive for the last spot in the rotation with three guys battling it out there: John Gilreath, Reid Morgan and TJ Shook.

All three pitched this weekend with Morgan and Gilreath throwing Friday and Shook pitching four innings in the team’s final weekend before the season opener.

Shook threw well for three innings but hit some trouble in a bases-loaded situation. Both pitchers Friday night looked good, throwing four innings, and Meade was impressed with their pitch counts through three with both under 40 pitches.

“John commanded four pitches, Reid commanded three pitches but the way he can mix the sides of the plate it’s like four,” he said. “You have guys commanding like that with plus off-speed pitches, and they’ve really showed great presence. That’s something John’s been working really hard on.”

If Gilreath gets put into the weekend rotation, it presents an interesting situation for the Gamecocks pitching staff with two of the team’s three lefties starting and just one, Cole Ganopulos available out of the bullpen.

Meade, who’s used to managing a staff with just one left after doing it last year with Gilreath as the only southpaw, said that won’t factor into who the staff ultimately puts in the rotation before Friday’s first pitch at 4 p.m.

“I think sometimes that would factor in, but not really for us. Last year did show us if we made educated moves, educated decisions in our pitch calling with all right handers essentially, we can navigate it,” Meade said. “I don’t think that will factor into whatever decision we come up with as a staff.”