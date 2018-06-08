GamecockCentral.com

Adam Hill will take the mound for South Carolina against Arkansas Saturday with he and his team just two wins away from the College World Series, getting the nod over Cody Morris and Carmen Mlodzinski who both started last weekend.

FAYETTVILLE, ARK.—Like last weekend, the Gamecocks will throw their ace and “evaluate” the weekend rotation after that.

“The key for him is to pound the strike zone, throw his secondary pitches for strikes,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “When he does that, he’s a tough pitcher.”

Hill started once before against the Razorbacks, giving up two runs and striking out five over five innings in miserably cold conditions as the Gamecocks lost 3-0.

This game is a little bit bigger with Hill (7-5, 3.99 ERA) trying to get his team off to a good start in the Super Regional and he’ll have an offense clicking on all cylinders trying to back him up, unlike his last start against Arkansas.

The Gamecock offense mustered just one hit over seven innings, being no-hit through the first six innings.

“We had to grind it out,” Hill said. “Each team was just trying to put hits together and it was a tough game. We’re both playing really well right now. Our bats are swinging it.”

After Hill, Cody Morris (8-3, 3.68 ERA) is the likely option in game two with either Carmen Mlodzinski or Logan Chapman rounding out the rotation if the series goes to a third game.

Mlodzinski started last week’s regional championship, tossing five innings and giving up three runs, all earned, on four hits.

Over his last two starts he’s 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. Going into the weekend, Kingston said he’s not going to save pitchers for an if-necessary game. After all, if they don’t win at least one of the first two games there won’t be a game three.

“We’ll play every game as if it’s a must-win game,” Kingston said. “We just want to continue to evaluate the trends of the series. How we use our bullpen will steer some of those decisions as we go.”

Whoever pitches for South Carolina will have to navigate against one of the toughest lineups in the country with a host of All-SEC players, including SEC Freshman of the Year Heston Kjerstad.

It’ll be a tough test, but Hill and the rest of the pitching staff aren’t afraid of the challenge.

“We just have to go out there, say in our approach and attack the zone like we do every week. We just have to attack these guys,” Hill said. “They’re great hitters but we can make the pitches to get them out.”