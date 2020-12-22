Speaking on Baseball America’s podcast with Teddy Cahill, Kingston said it might not look the same but he would like to maintain the rivalry with Clemson during the non-conference slate.

South Carolina isn’t sure quite yet what its schedule is going to look like in 2021, but Mark Kingston knows he wants to get the annual rivalry series in with Clemson.

“I think we’ll find a way to play one way or another. The challenge will be how the SEC matches up with the ACC schedule. The ACC is playing a couple more weekends within conference right now. My guess, at the time of this being recorded, we may do the same thing,” Kingston said on the podcast.

“If we only have two weekends of non-conference action it’ll just be a matter of hoping the two non-conference weekends match up. If they do, I think we’ll be able to find a way to play a weekend. If they don’t and we cant make the weekends work, I think we’ll try to be creative with Tuesday or Wednesday night games.”

Typically the Gamecocks and Tigers play the first weekend in March with one game at each home site and a neutral site game bouncing between Greenville’s Flour Field and Columbia’s Segra Park.

The series, in a normal 2021 is scheduled to start in Clemson Friday night, Greenville Saturday and be in Columbia for the Sunday finale.

The ACC recently approved a schedule that included 50 games, with 36 of those being conference games (12 three-game weekend series). That would leave 14 non-conference games to be played on a weekend or in the midweek.

If the SEC adopted something similar, it would give the Gamecocks and Tigers a window—albeit a small one—to fit in a weekend series. If not, the two programs could opt for a three-game series spanning a few midweek games.

Regardless of how it looks or when it happens, Kingston knows how important this series is and would like to play it if possible in 2021.

“I think the series is too important to too many people within our state, nationally, players, coaches, fans. There are just too many people in love with this series to not try and play it and exhaust any opportunity we have,” he said.

“I’ve talked to Monte Lee about the series and we’re on the same page. We both really want to play it. It’s just so good for our sport. We’ll do everything we can to try and make sure these two teams get to play.”

The Gamecocks finished up their fall baseball schedule in early November and will start preseason preparations for the 2021 season in January when the spring semester starts.

Listen to Kingston full appearance on the podcast here.