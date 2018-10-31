He touched on a few different subjects like injuries, the pitching situation and if former Gamecocks and World Series Champions Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce would be making an appearance this year at Founders Park.

Mark Kingston met with the media for about 15 minutes Wednesday to recap the team's scrimmages this fall.

Injuries

South Carolina will be down three pitchers this season with Tommy John surgery: Logan Chapman, Graham Lawson and freshman Julian Bosnic.

Bosnic dealt with an elbow injury before enrolling at South Carolina and the staff ultimately decided to have the surgery before he started his freshman season. He’ll redshirt this year.

“Julian missed his senior season and we knew it was a little bit of risk bringing him in this early but we knew the long term gains bringing him in, even if he did have to have the surgery this year, will pay benefits down the road.”

Other than that, there are no major injuries that will sideline a player for a long stretch of time this season. Sawyer Bridges and Ridge Chapman, who sat out the fall recovering from offseason procedures, are expected back and at their best once the season starts.

World Series cameo?

South Carolina baseball fans are still riding the high of seeing two former players—Jackie Bradley Jr. and Steve Pearce—win a championship with the Boston Red Sox this weekend, and Kingston’s in the same boat.

He said he’s thrilled for those guys and the program and said he wouldn’t rule out both guys making an appearance at Founders Park before spring training starts.

“We’d love to have those guys back,” he said. “I texted back and forth with Jackie the other night and he said, ‘You’ll see us soon.’ So that’s great to hear.”

The championship has provided a boost on the recruiting trail and Kingston said almost every recruiting call the staff makes starts with the World Series because so many people want to talk about it.

“To me that just speaks to our program. The guys are very proud to be a part of this program, past guys, future guys, current guys, once you become a Gamecock you’re very proud of that fact. Seeing those guys do their postgame interviews and talk about being Gamecocks, to me that’s special.”

Positions

Kingston has a few players vying for spots but knows Jacob Olson and Noah Campbell will be in the lineup on Opening Day.

Campbell, who played in the outfield last season and hit leadoff, took a big jump playing in the Cape Cod League this summer and is right now expected to slide back to second base in what could be a big sophomore year.

“His progress has been very impressive. He had a solid freshman year and went to the Cape and had a great summer. He could have been named the MVP of the Cape Cod League,” Kingston said. “He’s another kid that’s a great leader for us...I expect him to be a borderline All-American this year.”

Olson, who primarily worked at third base this fall, is expected to be there or back in right field where he played almost exclusively last season.

“He’s still an option there, absolutely,” Kingston said. “A number of other guys are options there as well. Opening night, if you put a gun to my head and asked if he’s going to be in right field or if he’s going to be at third I’d say it’s 50-50.”

Freshmen

South Carolina had a few freshmen that impressed the staff early and Kingston said there are a few that could play big innings early.

He said outfielder Brady Allen is one of those along with pitchers Wesley Sweatt and Dylan Harley. Josiah Sightler, who plays first and came to South Carolina after being drafted in the 12th round, is a candidate for early playing time as well if he continues to develop.

“He has a tremendous amount of potential but still needs to be polished as a player offensively and defensively,” Kingston said. “As he continues to learn the game at this level, he’s got a bright future.”

Pitching

The Gamecocks lose two thirds of their starting rotation from last year with Adam Hill and Cody Morris both opting to go pro after solid junior seasons.

Now, the staff will have to replace those guys and it could be the case of using a lot of solid bullpen arms for shorter periods of time.

“We feel very, very good about our bullpen situation,” Kingston said. “Now it’s a matter of picking guys out of those roles and deciding who has the best chance to be a starter. We’ve got a lot of guys that are in that 89 to 93 range with control and a good secondary pitch. Now it’s a matter of figuring out who’s ready, who’s the most mature, who can handle their way through a lineup multiple times.”