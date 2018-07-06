GamecockCentral.com

But those were the tip of the iceberg in an eventful year.

He stopped and thought for a second, then rattled off a few memories, saying the come-from-behind wins that became a theme over the last month of the season really stuck out to him.

When he was asked during his summer press conference about his favorite memory over the course of his first season at South Carolina, Mark Kingston just smiled.

“It shows to our fan base that our team had fight," he said. "When you come back down six to nothing and you win a game, to me that sends a very strong message of what our program is and what we want to be.”

Kingston’s tenure didn’t get off to a great start with his first team getting off to a 20-17 start and being on the brink of missing the postseason for the third time in four years.

What happened next was a dominant run where the Gamecocks won their last five SEC series, steamrolled through a regional and finished one win away from Omaha before falling to Arkansas.

For Kingston, who is in his first stint as a head coach at a Power 5 school, it was his first taste of Super Regional play and it didn’t disappoint.

As a matter of fact, Kingston wasn’t disappointed with any part of the full South Carolina experience.

“I thought I would love it, and I did,” he said. “I love the fan passion and support, I love having to answer to the media every day and holding us accountable.”

Kingston will try to build on his team’s success in his second season, trying to get the Gamecocks back to Omaha for the first time since the reached the championship series in 2012.

It’s a position he relishes being in, and as his first year finishes up he’s completely happy with the expectations and prestige that comes with coaching at South Carolina.

“I think that’s what the big time is all about and South Carolina is big time,” he said. “I thought that coming in and no doubt that’s what it’s about.”

