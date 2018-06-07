GamecockCentral.com

Rolison was eventually picked, No. 22 overall to the Colorado Rockies, but Monday’s incident illustrates a bigger issue with the simultaneousness of the draft and college baseball’s postseason.

With the MLB Draft going on at the same time, Ole Miss’s Ryan Rolison was in the dugout checking his phone to see if he’d been picked.

On the ride back after winning the Greenville Regional, the Gamecocks were watching the other regionals and noticed something.

“I would like the draft so kids don’t have to be on their phones during a game,” South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston said. “I think Major League Baseball has tried to improve it some and I think this past weekend we had some rain and there were some really late games going on.”

South Carolina didn’t have anyone picked during a game, but several players were picked Tuesday during the team’s weight training and again Wednesday while the team was practicing.

The MLB and college baseball have tried to work together to eliminate those kids of problems with teams still competing in the postseason, moving the draft around so that this year it started on a Monday and ended before 16 teams started Super Regional play.

There are always ways to improve it, Kingston said, but right now he thinks the two sides are doing the best they can with where the draft’s placed.

“I think sometimes the intention is to try and not have those going on at the same time,” he said. “For the most part, major league baseball and college baseball have worked really well together.”

South Carolina had a record number of current players selected, with 10 Gamecocks getting plucked over the course of the three-day event.

For Kingston, he and his staff didn’t diminish the importance of the draft while preparing for this weekend’s series against Arkansas and knew once the draft ended it'd be full go on this weekends

“That’s one of the reasons why they come here: to play for staffs and programs to get to that point some day,” Kingston said. “We’re not going to minimize the importance of the draft; it’s important to these kids.”