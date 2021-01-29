Coming out of the fall, it looked like Julian Bosnic was emerging as the team’s third starter behind Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan, and as the Gamecocks begin scrimmages Friday that hasn’t changed.

South Carolina enters the season with arguably its deepest pitching staff of the Mark Kingston era and there are still plenty of decisions that still need to be made with 21 days until opening day.

“There’s a number of guys. We haven’t played any scrimmages yet, but what we have written down in pencil right now in the rotation would still be the three guys we talked about: Farr, Jordan and Bosnic,” Mark Kingston said. “There are a number of other guys we’ve discussed as potential Tuesday starters or guys you want to look at if COVID hits you or if you have injuries.”

Also see: What we learned from South Carolina's win over UGA

Farr and Jordan started last season combining for a 1.72 ERA in 36.2 innings with a 0.736 WHIP and 46 strikeouts while Bosnic’s fall saw him surge into top prospects list entering the season as is solidifying himself as a potential weekend arm in the SEC.

If Bosnic does ultimately get the weekend starter slot, then the Gamecocks will have to figure out a weekend starter role with three young arms heavily in the mix.

“Three guys you have to be pretty excited about that could be looked at in those roles are three of the freshmen in Mahoney, Cotto and Sanders,” Kingston said. “The sky’s the limit for all of those guys.”

Jack Mahoney, Magdiel Cotto and Will Sanders were all top 200 prospects in the 2021 class who enrolled at South Carolina this fall and will compete for big innings this spring.

There are also a few veteran arms Kingston mentioned looking at for a potential starter role, starting with Brett Kerry and continuing with Parker Coyne and Cam Tringali.

He also said Wes Sweatt, who is coming off Tommy John Surgery, will be in the mix as well when fully healthy.

Kerry’s likely a back of the bullpen arm after dominating as a freshman and finishing last year with a 3.60 ERA in 15 innings with 18 strikeouts and three walks. He’s started four games in his career.

Tringali, who started in 2019, had a 3.38 ERA in six appearances (10.2 innings) while Coyne turned into a starter before last season was canceled, making five appearances (two starts) with a 4.50 ERA.

Also see: Early observations from the 2021 schedule release

“You have guys who have started in the past,” Kingston said. “I think Wesley Sweatt at some point is going to be back healthy and better than ever for us. Whether those guys are best suited for the bullpen at this point or you look at them as a potential Tuesday guy, that’s what the next three weeks will determine.”

Kingston also mentioned another top 150 prospect in lefty Jackson Phipps who could see starter innings as well after what Kingston called a good fall practice.

“I feel really good we’ll have options,” Kingston said. “It’s just a matter of which guys earn those innings as we go through the next few weeks.”