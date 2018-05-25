GamecockCentral.com

So, while the Gamecocks did get bounced three games into their trip in Hoover, they’re able to take some positives from their stay, which included an emotional, back-and-forth loss to LSU Thursday.

There’s more to take out of a conference tournament than wins and losses. With the stakes a little bit higher, players that will be playing in NCAA regionals next week get a taste of what NCAA Tournament play is like early.

“It makes you a better team, there’s no question about it,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “When you go through this grind, you get hardened. We’ll be prepared for the NCAA Tournament. Wherever we go, we’ll be prepared. We learned a lot about our team.”

The Gamecocks (33-24, 18-15 SEC) now turn their entire focus to the NCAA Tournament and playing well there.

They don’t know where they’ll get sent yet—the field gets set Monday afternoon—but will spend the next week practicing and making sure they’re fresh heading into postseason play.

There will be some practices and weight room sessions, but the focus will be on being healthy moving forward.

“To me the big thing over the next seven days is rest so you’re 100 percent health wise and energy wise.” Kingston said. “Our hitters will get back on the machines and we’ll hit the weight room.”

The week will also be spent making sure pitchers, which could have racked up some large pitch counts this week time to get their arms back and get back on a normal schedule.

Adam Hill and Logan Chapman, both weekend starters that are likely to pitch games in a regional, will have an extra day to recuperate before taking the mound, whenever that is. They were bumped up a day in their schedules back-to-back weeks to start in Hoover.

Cody Morris, the Sunday starter who didn’t pitch in the SEC Tournament will likely throw a bullpen this week and get on a normal routine.

Players will also have about eight days to get right and nurse any lingering injuries that have built up over the last few weekends of the year.

Then, they’ll head off and start tournament play, which was locked up before the Gamecocks set foot in Hoover.

“At this point in the season the teams that are the freshest and take care of themselves on and off the field play the best,” Kingston said. “We’ve done everything we need to do at this point.”