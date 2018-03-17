GamecockCentral.com

Now, Kingston's still looking for options to start Sunday's game with the winner taking the series.

Eddy Demurias, who threw five innings last weekend, pitched late Saturday in what was a close game at the time against Florida, throwing nine pitches to get two outs.

The prediction for Sunday's starter, which has been up for grabs the last three weekends, got a little muddier Saturday.

“We need to get here early in the morning and figure out how does everybody feel and how many innings can we get out of each guy," he said. "It’ll be a little bit of a Johnny whole-staff tomorrow, but we got a lot of guys that can get outs.”

John Gilreath, who started Sunday against Clemson, threw 24 pitches and gave up three earned runs in less than an inning pitched.

No starter has been named yet, but it will likely be pieced together by a few arms over those nine innings.

Gage Hinson and Sawyer Bridges are not on this weekend's active roster.

Fan-demonium

Kingston knew what to expect when he signed on at South Carolina in terms of the atmosphere, but got a taste of what it's like Saturday as he says the crowd energized his offense to the tune of 15 runs and a season-high 16 hits.

“You felt them helping create momentum for our team," he said. "When they feel the crowd get into it that much, it just energized us. I don’t think there’s any question about it. when the crowd’s that loud during a rally, you feel the momentum, you feel the adrenaline and you get locked in.”

He first noticed it in a five-run sixth inning that helped vault the Gamecocks (13-5, 1-1 SEC) to an eight-run victory.

The crowd help rattle pitchers Jackson Kowar and Andrew Baker, who came in but didn't finish the inning.

By the end of the inning the Gamecocks plated five runs on five hits with every run coming with two outs.

“Our crowd really gave us a lift in the sixth inning," Kingston said. "Jonah (Bride) got the big hit and the crowd was really, really into it. The pitcher knew he was in the middle of a big stadium with a bunch of great fans and it was loud. I thought that really energized our offense.”

Injury bug

Both TJ Hopkins and Madison Stokes were hit by pitches Saturday and are day-to-day, Kingston said.



Stokes left the game in the sixth after taking a ball to the hand. He was seen with an ice pack on it in the dugout and it's officially been ruled as a bruised hand.

Hopkins was hit in the arm and stayed in the game, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Kingston said he hopes both can be available for Sunday's game.

Rubber match details

TV: 1 p.m., ESPNU (Dave Neal and Kyle Peterson)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Derek Scott and Tommy Moody)

Starting pitchers

South Carolina: TBA

Florida: RHP Tyler Dyson (3-1, 1.07 ERA)