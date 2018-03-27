GamecockCentral.com

Madison Stokes, TJ Hopkins and Noah Campbell will all miss the Tennessee series this weekend rehabbing from different of injuries.

South Carolina will be without three of its top hitters this weekend, with some out for extended periods of time.

The three are all in the top five hitters on the team currently with Stokes and Hopkins both hitting above .300.

Stokes, who re-injured his hamstring in Saturday's loss to Georgia, hasn't played the last two games and head coach Mark Kingston said he's doubtful for this weekend against the Volunteers.

“Probably will not be available this weekend," Kingston said. "We’ll take it into next week and continue to gauge his progress.”

Hopkins will likely be out the longest with a bruised hand, with Kingston said it'll likely be two or three weeks before he can be re-inserted back into the lineup.

Noah Campbell's the most recent injury, breaking his finger Monday after the three-game series with Georgia.

He was wearing a split in the dugout and Kingston said it's a very minor break and will only keep him out, hopefully a week.

The coaching staff is staying "cautiously optimistic" that Adam Hill, who missed his start last Friday, will return to the starting rotation this week.

John Gilreath, who started in place of Hill, pitched some in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Davidson throwing seven pitches and facing two batters.

Kingston said he's not ready to name a starting rotation for this weekend just yet.

"We're cautiously optimistic that Adam will be able to go," Kingston said.