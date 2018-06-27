GamecockCentral.com

The biggest question mark continues to be Josiah Sightler, who was picked in the 12th round by the Cincinnati Reds, but as of Wednesday, head coach Mark Kingston expects him on campus.

South Carolina had seven members of its 2018 class picked in this year’s MLB Draft. As the deadline for players to sign approaches, it’s looking more and more likely that over half of those seven players will be making their way to campus.

“As of today we’ll have four coming in that will join us that were drafted,” he said.

Sightler, who comes in as an outfielder or first baseman, has until July 6 to decide between signing a professional contract or coming to school.

Three draftees have already signed with their respective clubs: Owen White with the Rangers, Taj Bradley with the Rays and Blaze Alexander with the Diamondbacks.

The remaining three—catcher Wes Clarke and outfielders Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster—all plan on coming to school. If Sightler does come to school, the Gamecocks will have a 20-man class.

For Kingston, who inherited a lot of players from the previous staff in this class, he was able to add eight junior college players that should help add experience and talent to the team.

“At the end of the day, you just want good players,” Kingston said. “You can be young and be good and you can be a junior college player and be really good.”

The Gamecocks also had a school record 10 players drafted from the 2017 team with all but one making a decision about their future now.

Of the players that could return, four have already signed professional deals with two—Graham Lawson and Ridge Chapman—both deciding to return for their senior seasons.

The lone holdout, shortstop LT Tolbert, hasn’t signed yet but Kingston said it’s “just a matter of time.”

“He’s going to sign…He’s worked so hard and he had such a great impact for us,” he said of Tolbert. “He’s prepared and this has been a dream of his to be a pro baseball player. He helped us get to a Super Regional, he was one of our key players and he’s going to pro ball with our full support.”

Getting Chapman and Lawson back, who were both drafted by the Nationals and chose to return, is big for Kingston and his staff. Both developed into solid back of the bullpen arms that were used heavily down the team’s postseason stretch.

Them coming back gives the Gamecock bullpen more added experience as they try to get back to Omaha for the first time since 2012.

“I think they need to continue to hone their craft,” Kingston said. “Both, I think, have really good stuff but they need to make sure the consistency of their command and breaking ball continues to improve. When they’re at the top of their game, they’re both really, really good.”