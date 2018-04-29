GamecockCentral.com

They now are at least tied for third in the SEC with three regular season weekends left.

After the Gamecocks couldn't work their way out of an early hole Saturday, they did just that Sunday, coming back from three runs down twice to down Vanderbilt 10-9 and take their first road series since March 2017.

NASHVILLE, TENN.—The late inning magic must have just taken a day off.

The Gamecocks (26-18, 11-10 SEC) fell into three-run holes twice Sunday and were able to scratch and claw their way out of it.

They’d score three runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game before Hunter Taylor drove in the game-winning run in the ninth, a sacrifice fly plating Jacob Olson.

It came after Olson was hit by a pitch, stole second and moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt from reliever Chandler Day.

Justin Row and Madison Stokes hit back-to-back RBI hits in the seventh to knot things up before Carlos Cortes launched a three-run shot, his 12th homer of the year, to make it an even game late.

Jonah Bride and Stokes also had home runs Sunday with Bride depositing a two-run shot to left field to open the Gamecocks’ scoring. It was just his third of the season and extends his hitting streak to eight games.

Seven of the 10 runs were scored off the Commodore bullpen.

They'd get dug into a hole early after starter Cody Morris gave up four runs over two innings, all of those runs coming in the second. He'd last just two innings, his shortest outing of the year.

It caps a struggle of a weekend for the starting pitchers, who combined to pitch just nine innings and give up 18 runs on 18 hits.

The bullpen, which gave up one run over 10 innings the first two games, gave up five Sunday before Graham Lawson came in and settled things down over the last two innings.

He'd pitch two scoreless innings to pick up his third win of the season.

Player of the game: Jonah Bride would notch another multi-RBI day as he'd drive in three and extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Pivotal play: After John Gilreath put two on with no one out in the eighth, Graham Lawson got out of the jam unscathed, striking out the last two batters of the inning to preserve a tie game.

Up next: With finals going on, there's no midweek game this week. South Carolina will resume SEC play next weekend, hosting Ole Miss for a three-game series starting Friday at 7 p.m.