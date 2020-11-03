When asked if he expects Collin Hill to start Saturday against Texas A&M, he answered it matter-of-factly with one simple word.

Rumors started circulating over the weekend about Luke Doty taking over as the team’s starter after the bye week, but it doesn’t seem like it’s the case as the Gamecocks begin preparations for the Aggies.

Doty, along with backup Ryan Hilinski, earned more reps during the bye week which is typical for backups with coaches giving starters during the bye week a little bit lesser of a load than a typical game week.

Muschamp did say Doty was impressive and continues to come along as a freshman despite a limited number of snaps.

Doty has played six snaps so far this season, rushing twice for six yards. Coming out of high school Doty was a four-star recruit and considered the No. 99 player in his class.

“He continues to improve. He’s been very impressive as far as the different things we’re asking him to do. He’s obviously different from Collin and Ryan athletically,” Muschamp said. “There are some different things we’re asking him to do at the quarterback position as opposed to what we’re asking Collin and Ryan to do. I think he’s continuing to progress with that package and he’s done a nice job.”

Hill this season is completing 61.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,076 yards and is averaging 6.9 yards per attempt with five touchdowns to three interceptions.

He’s coming off arguably his worst performance of the season against LSU where he went 12-for-22 for 234 yards, a touchdown and a pick-six.

“Well, Ryan and Luke both got a lot of reps,” Muschamp said. “Both guys did a nice job, continue to improve and continue to get better. We feel like Collin gives us the best chance to win.”

The Gamecocks (2-3) host the No. 7 Aggies (4-1) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.