GamecockCentral.com

With an up-and-down season complicated by injuries near an end, Lawson’s struggled to see consistent time on the mound. He got his chance Sunday, closing out a game as the Gamecocks came back to beat Vanderbilt by a run.

Graham Lawson waited almost a year for the opportunity he got this weekend.

“It was just a ton of emotion; it was huge,” he said after the game. “That’s something I wanted to do for this team for a while. It’s awesome to be back, bounce back and be the guy I want to be.”

It’s been a long road for Lawson, who came into the series against Vanderbilt with a 5.79 ERA in just 9.1 innings this season.

Before the series against the Commodores he was used sparingly, in only 10 games, but things changed in Nashville.

Lawson was used on back-to-back days, throwing three perfect innings and getting out of a two-on, no-out situation he inherited to preserve a tie game Sunday.

He’d rally to pitch a perfect ninth and earn his first win of the season, ending a long process that saw him left off the travel roster and pitching just one time in SEC play, a third of an inning against Arkansas.

“I’ve had some times, some meetings and occasionally you have to give your players some tough love and he’s responded in a great, great way,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “The game rewards guys that do that. Those six outs were some of the bigger outs we’ve had all year on this stage.”

For Lawson, this weekend marked the first time he’d pitched feeling fully healthy in over a year after missing all of the fall with an elbow injury.

He said he struggled all year to get back to where he was at the end of last season, trying to find anything that would help vault him into what could be a vital role out of the bullpen, specifically late in games.

With his two outings against Vanderbilt, he leaves more encouraged than he’s been all year that he’s back to where he was.

“The frustration had been there before coming back from injury. My arm didn’t quite respond bouncing back early on like I thought it would,” Lawson said. “Within about the last month, month and a half I felt like I turned a corner health wise.”

Kingston said Lawson’s looked more “focused” recently and it’s paying off on the mound recently.

He’s been training for a late-in- game role, closing a few times over the summer with the Wilmington Sharks, and has visualized closing games for South Carolina even in his time working back from injury.

With no clear-cut closer right now, Lawson could be another option late in games to close things out.

“The summer, I closed in Wilmington and I was able to do that handful of times,” Lawson said. “It wasn’t too foreign for me. I love being there. It just worked out that I landed there today and help us win.”