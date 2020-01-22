It didn’t tumble through the net, and a few possessions later he drilled another with his game after seemingly taking a huge sigh of relief.

Lawson was in the middle of a killer funk and couldn’t find his offensive game for the better part of a month. So when he released and the ball is slicing toward an orange rim he’d for the large part missed for four straight games, it’d be easy to assume the ball would rattle out.

When AJ Lawson kicked his legs out and let the ball fly from three late against Texas A&M, conventional wisdom said he would miss it.

“It’s been pretty tough for me not playing my best offensively. Defensively I’ve been trying to play my heart out,” Lawson said. “I think I’ve been guarding pretty well but it’s just offensively I just couldn’t knock down shots. Seeing the ball go in was good for my confidence and me. It felt really good.”

Also see: Keys to victory against Auburn

When Lawson said it’s tough, he’s not kidding.

He played just 40 seconds of the final 7:15 in a loss to Stetson and in South Carolina’s first three SEC games he averaged 7 points—on 12.9 percent shooting—3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 turnovers per game.

It’s indicative of his up and down start to the season, trying to grow quickly in an offense where he was the focal point as the team’s NBA prospect.

The sophomore who was used to playing with seasoned guards like Tre Campbell and Hassani Gravett along with All-SEC big Chris Silva and was forced to grow up quickly and be the team’s go-to offensive threat.

It was a struggle at times, but Lawson finally broke through in SEC play Saturday.

“He don’t have cover this year. It’s on his shoulders. He hasn’t run away from it. That’s why I was so happy the way he played when he went back in there against A&M,” Frank Martin said. “He was real aggressive defensively and offensively he started that game on the word go.”

Also see: More on Alex Huntley

Lawson finished with 13 points, the most since scoring 14 against Virginia; he went 4-of-7 from the field with all seven shots three-pointers.

“He’s a big-time kid. Have I been frustrated he hasn’t played better? Of course if have. It’s my job. At the same time he’s dealing with expectations on his shoulders he’s never had before,” Martin said. “He’s only going to get better and grow because of this. He’s got it in him. It’s my job to demand he doesn’t run away from it and help him when he falls down. That’s what my job is. It’s his job that when he does fall down figure out a way to get back up. He’s doing that.”



It’s still to be determined if the is the turning point in Lawson’s season he and the rest of the Gamecock coaching staff have been hoping for, and only time will tell as South Carolina gets deeper into the SEC season.

Whatever happens, Martin thinks Lawson comes out on the other side of his struggles better for it.

“This is good for him,” he said. “Dealing with adversity is good for people. It’s not bad for people. All this is good for him. Seeing the way he handles it, it’s even better.”