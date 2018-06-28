GamecockCentral.com

AJ Lawson might not be a McDonald’s All-American or an in-state talent, but he reminds Frank Martin of one.

The newest addition to the Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class shares some similarities, Martin said, to a former point guard in the pros right now.

“He’s like PJ Dozier all over again,” Martin said of Lawson. “He’s a little different as a player but he’s every bit of 6-6, 6-7 point guard that can play off the ball, extremely fast with the ball. He probably shoots the ball better at the same stage of his career.”

Dozier, who was a McDonald’s All-American out of Spring Valley in Columbia, played two seasons for South Carolina before going pro and is now with the Oklahoma City G League team.

He started 64 of his 70 career games, averaging 10.4 points and 2.4 assists per game and was the starting point guard on the 2017 Final Four team.

Lawson, a four star guard from Canada, has a similar build to Dozier (both are 6-foot-6) while Dozier is listed at 20 pounds heavier than Lawson is right now.

The incoming freshman last played in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over five games and helped lead Team Canada to the Finals against the USA.

Lawson, who was originally a 2019 prospect, reclassified and became the final piece of South Carolina’s 2018 class by committing Tuesday night.

“AJ’s an unbelievable kid,” Martin said. “We’d been recruiting him for about a year thinking he was going to be a 19 and when he called and said he was going to change his mind we jumped on it right away. We’re very, very fortunate that we were able to sign him.”

Lawson joins two other freshmen in the backcourt with Jermaine Couisnard and TJ Moss already inked in the class.

All three guards and the rest of next year’s team should be on campus next week with Moss and Lawson already there and all three will soon be competing for playing time together.

“When you throw (Lawson) out there and compliment him with Jermaine Couisnard, TJ Moss and big, long guards that all take on the defensive challenges and understand the game as point guards it gives me a nucleus of young kids that we feel good about,” Martin said.