The Gamecocks are officially getting a big piece of the puzzle back next season.

AJ Lawson is removing his name from the NBA Draft pool, which means he's returning for at least one more season at South Carolina in 2020-21.

"I’m happy to announce that I am withdrawing my name from the NBA Draft and returning to school for my junior season as a Gamecock!" Lawson tweeted. "I want to thank all of the teams that gave me the opportunity to speak with them over the last couple of months, and I’m excited to be back in Columbia and ready to get to work for the season ahead!"

Reports originally surfaced in mid-June about Lawson pulling his name out of the draft, but Lawson kept his name in for a little while longer, officially pulling it out today.

Lawson's been on campus since mid-July working out with the team in preparation for the start of next season.

He had until Aug. 3 to make his decision about whether or not to keep his name in the draft pool and didn't wait that long to announce his decision.

Frank Martin said in June Lawson was still meeting with NBA teams and wanted to remain in at the time to continue getting feedback from front offices.

"I'm so excited to get the opportunity to coach AJ Lawson for another year," Frank Martin said. "His growth over the last two years has been tremendous and who he is as a teammate along with his talent will continue to help our team achieve great things."

He entered his sophomore season a projected first round pick but fell down a few draft boards after an inconsistent second year on the court.

His production dipped a little but he still led the Gamecocks in points per game (13.4) while shooting 41.4 percent from the field (33.9 percent from three) and averaging 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

His returns means the Gamecocks are now set to officially bring back eight of their top scorers from last season, four starters and eight of their top 10 minute-getters from a team that won 18 games.

If he has a stellar junior season, it wouldn't be unrealistic to see him on draft boards as a junior.