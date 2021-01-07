It was that sequence—which happened in a short 25-second span of game time—epitomized the kind of start to a season Lawson is having.

The junior got to the rim but missed the shot only to get his own rebound and put back. The next time down it was Lawson again drilling a three to send the Gamecocks on a 5-0 run and put one of the final nails in the coffin.

There was a moment, late in Wednesday’s dominating win over Texas A&M where AJ Lawson did what he might not have last year: he drove the lane and good things happened.

“It’s just a lot of hard work in the offseason when the lights are off. Me being a junior and one of the leaders on the team now I have to keep the team’s spirits up if things are going bad,” Lawson said. “I have to play to the best of my abilities and keep the team up.”

Lawson is fifth in the SEC averaging 17.8 points this year, headlined by a new career high in points (30) Wednesday night, and he’s doing it much more efficiently than in years past.

Through five games Lawson has an offensive rating of 120.8, the highest of his career so far, and is fourth in the SEC in effective field goal percentage at 55.2.

As of right now Lawson is tied for the lead in offensive box plus minus at 8.1 and seventh in points responsible for per game at 15.5.

“He grew up tremendously,” Frank Martin said. “He’s older; he’s stronger. He’s worked on his game. He’s working on finishing at the rim. He’s defending a lot better. He’s so long. If he learns how to defend he can make it really hard for the guy he’s guarding because of that length.”

He’s playing a lot better, averaging fewer fouls per 40 minutes than any other time in a career and has cut his turnovers down tremendously. His turnover rate sits at 9.4 currently, almost eight points lower than last year’s 17.

After flirting with the NBA the last two offseasons, Lawson is back for his junior year and giving the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0 SEC) the scoring option they needed this season.

He’s become even more integral to the team with Martin calling him the team’s charisma.

“I told him we need everything he brings. He brings a lot of energy. He doesn’t get down on himself. I was telling him his opportunity is going to come,” Jermaine Couisnard said. “I tell him if I’m driving, I’ll help. You just shoot the ball. I’m building his confidence. I’m happy for him.”

It’s still early in the season and South Carolina has at least 16 SEC games left to play, but Lawson looks as if he’s taken a big step forward this season after averaging 13.4 points per game this year.

“Nobody wants to give that kid any credit. Everyone wants to speak about how he had a bad year. It’s real easy to sit at home and make those comments. He’s a two-year starter before this year. He averaged 13.5 points per game. He’s been the leading scorer on two good basketball teams,” Martin said.

“I’m real happy for AJ. He’s an unbelievable young man. I’m real happy he’s playing well so far this year.”