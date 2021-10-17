Legette comes up big after rollercoaster beginning of season

Earlier in the week, preparing for Vanderbilt, the two linked up on the same play for a touchdown—Legette streaking across the back of the end zone and Noland firing a strike—only the play Saturday held a little more significance.

The pass from Zeb Noland to Xavier Legette looked familiar, at least to the two players involved in the play.

“All I seen was I was wide open and hoping he gave me the opportunity,” Legette said, smiling. “I made the play.”

Legette’s toe tap in the back of the end zone served not only as the game-tying play setting up Parker White’s game-winning extra point, but marked a milestone for Legette who’s had a tumultuous couple years at South Carolina.

During his freshman season in 2019, the quarterback turned receiver chiseled out a nice role near the end of the season in the receiver rotation with nine catches for 80 yards and a score.

But injuries early in 2020 sidelined him for long stretches and he’s been limited to start this year after an early-season motorcycle accident, still leaving him with some open wounds he has to cover for games.

Legette, though, got his opportunity this week. With Jalen Brooks unavailable dealing with a personal issue, it was the now-junior thrown into the fire and delivering when the Gamecocks needed him.

He caught his first passes of the season against Vanderbilt, hauling in four passes on six targets for 31 yards, including the nine-yard strike from Noland for the score, his first touchdown since 2019, also against the Commodores.

“I ain’t had a moment like that since my freshman year. I wanted to take full advantage of it,” Legette said.

“Tonight, I really enjoyed it."

With the Gamecocks needing a spark offensively over the last five games of the season, it might be Legette getting more playing time in the rotation as he continues recovering from his wreck earlier this year.

He played 60 snaps Saturday, more than the first six weeks combined, ending with a PFF grade of 64.4 and either Luke Doty or Zeb Noland having a quarterback rating of 118.8 when targeting him.

“I’ve said it since the day I got here. To be a receiver and have his size and his physicality and strong hands, he’s a guy we like. I’m proud of him and the way he played today to step in,” Shane Beamer said. “That was huge.”

The Gamecocks’ next game is at Texas A&M and, while Brooks is expected back, Legette might have earned a bigger role in the offense moving forward.

“Xavier, we call him Zay, he works hard every single day. During fall camp he made big plays,” Noland said. “His injury didn’t bother him. He’s ready to go always. He worked really, really hard this summer and comes out and continues to get better. He takes one-on-ones serious and learns a lot from Josh (Vann).”