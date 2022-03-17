Let the Madness Begin: Hampton Preview

This is Howard's sixth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bison made history last night against Incarnate Word, winning the first ever women's play-in game for the NCAA Tournament. Last night's 55-51 win was also the first tournament win in program history. All six of Howard's appearances have been either as a 16 or 15 seed.

There isn't much need to analyze this game. South Carolina should be able to name their score. The most intriguing storyline to watch is how long Dawn Staley chooses to play the starters and continue to push the pace after watching her team let its foot off the gas during their last two games in Nashville.

Howard simply does not have the height to compete with the Gamecocks on the glass. The tallest player on the Bison's roster is 6'0. The Bison also do not shoot the 3-ball well at all. As a team, Howard shoots only 25% from behind the arch. Howard also shoots only 65% from the stripe. Sophomore guard Destiny Howell, (12.8 ppg), and Sophomore forward Anzhane Hutton, (10.6) are the only Bison to average in double figures.

The Bison won MEAC regular season and conference tournament and are currently on a 4 game winning streak after their win last night. Needless to say, none of those wins were against teams the caliber of South Carolina's 2nd team. Prior to conference play, Howard was on the wrong side of losses to Houston, (by 32), North Texas, (by 38), Towson, (by 44). None of those teams are dancing.

Interestingly, Lele Grissett is the only Gamecock to play a home game in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks were hosts in 2019, but they hosted in Charlotte due to a conflict with the men's tournament. There was no tournament in 2020, (side note- the Gamecocks were unanimous #1 team in the country when Covid hit, the NCAA should have awarded the South Carolina the National Championship). Then last season due to Covid all of the women's games were in Texas. The Gamecocks defeated Virginia in 2018 in their last game hosting.