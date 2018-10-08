As expected, Texas A&M is a favorite over the home-standing South Carolina Gamecocks. The Aggies opened as a two-point favorite according to VegasInsider.com

It marks the second time this season that the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) opened as underdogs, the previous matchup being a 41-17 loss to Georgia. The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have been favored in four of their six games and are 4-0 in such situations while covering in three of those matchups.

Both teams are coming off thrilling wins. South Carolina defeated Missouri 37-35 in a nail-biting back-and-forth game that saw Parker White kick a game-winning field goal with two seconds left, while Texas A&M scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime to knock off the then-undefeated Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gamecocks enter this game having never won a game against the Aggies. The Gamecocks are currently 0-4 against A&M, with the most recent matchup seeing the Aggies come from a 17-7 third-quarter deficit to beat the Gamecocks 24-17.

Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at 3:30 PM and will be televised by the SEC Network.