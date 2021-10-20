LIVE VIDEO: Coordinators talk Texas A&M
South Carolina coordinators Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White speak to the media starting at 12:20 today to preview the Gamecocks' matchup with Texas A&M.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.