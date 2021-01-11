 GamecockCentral - LIVE VIDEO: Shane Beamer intros new coaches
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 10:33:25 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE VIDEO: Shane Beamer intros new coaches

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer introduces three of the Gamecocks' newest coaches.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}