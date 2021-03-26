The Gamecocks’ five-star back coming off an ACL injury is working his way back to healthy and ready to hopefully make South Carolina’s backfield the best backfield in the league.

What teams don’t know is what MarShawn Lloyd brings to the table, but Lloyd is hoping to change that this season.

There’s no a team on South Carolina’s schedule last season that doesn’t remember what Kevin Harris did to them last year, and if they forgot they probably still have some bruises that will remind them.

“Kevin’s a great player and he had a wonderful year,” Lloyd said. “I can’t wait to tear up the SEC next year. It’s definitely going to be a one-two punch. It’s thunder and lightning we call it. It’s going to be something special at South Carolina.”

Harris was the star of the offense last year, rushing for over 1,100 yards en route to becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher at South Carolina in seven years as he battered and bruised his way through the 10-game all-conference slate.

Lloyd on the other hand missed all of 2020 after tearing his ACL two practices into training camp.

The former five-star freshman, who was expected to play a big part in 2020, was resigned to watching on the sideline.

Now, though, he’s expected to be fully healthy by the start of the season and ready to show off the lightning to Harris’s thunder.

“Thunder and lightning. Kevin’s more of a downhill runner. He’s going to run through you and you’re going to feel it,” Lloyd said. “I’d say I’m more of an elusive type of back. I’m not going to run into you but try to make you miss and use my speed to get around the edge.”

But it’s not just the thunder and lightning on the field, but off it to a degree as well.

The two backs’ personalities are vastly different with Lloyd the fast-talking loquacious back and Harris a soft-spoken, man of few words.

Personalities don’t matter much if the two are on the field making plays, though.

“Kevin’s a man of few words, so I’ll probably be the spokesperson,” Lloyd said, cracking a smile. “But once we show everyone what we’re capable of—well he already did—but once I show the lightning part everything will come together.”

Lloyd said his play is that he’s “going to take it easy all spring,” and not over-exert himself in March and April so he could be ready for the real work in August and September.

That likely rules out him playing in a spring game with the plan, he said, to be full-tilt this summer.

“I’m going to take it easy all spring. I should be good around June, actually. I’ll go full-go in June with workouts, conditioning and cutting,” Lloyd said. “When camp comes I’ll be ready to go. I’m just taking everything slow.”