Some intriguing news on the basketball recruiting front today as 4-star Lexington Guard Cam Scott announced on social media that he'd been released from his NLI that he signed with Texas to "stay closer to my loved ones as I pursue the next steps in my basketball career."

The 2024 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year has been pursued by South Carolina throughout his career, dating all the way back to the Frank Martin era, but chose Texas over the Gamecocks, Auburn, Ole Miss, Bama, FSU and Oregon, among others.

The 6'5" senior averaged 22 points per game and ended his time with Lexington as the school's all-time leading scorer. It remains to be seen how quickly he could make his new college decision, but there's no doubt that this should be filed under "eyebrow-raising" for any Gamecock fan wondering was the 2024 roster could look like.

Stay tuned to GamecockScoop.com and the Insider's Forum for updates as this one develops.