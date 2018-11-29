Local star cornerback Cameron Smith was officially recognized today as a 2019 All-American during a celebratory jersey presentation event at a pep rally at Westwood High School in Blythewood.

A four-star prospect, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith is ranked the No. 37 cornerback in the country by Rivals and the No. 3 prospect in the state of South Carolina for his class.

Smith committed to the the Gamecocks over finalists Georgia and Tennessee in August and also held offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Maryland among many others.

"It's right down the street and always the school I wanted to go to as a kid," Smith told GamecockCentral.com then. " (Travaris Robinson) was talking about all the pro DBs he's coached and how I could come in and play as a freshman. Jaycee (Horn) is coming in and playing as a freshman so I could come in and play that role too."

Smith will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It is the nineteenth edition of the All-American Bowl Presented by American Family Insurance.

The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

