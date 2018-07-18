GamecockCentral.com

Lock had played there before already in his career, a 31-21 loss, and left with a few fond memories during the game.

When Drew Lock signed on to play his senior season at Missouri, it meant one last trip to another Columbia and Williams-Brice Stadium.

“South Carolina is a great place to play. I had a water bottle thrown at me, I picked it up and drank it on the field which was frowned upon after I drank it," Lock said Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

Lock went 23-for-40 in that game, throwing for 302 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The infamous water bottling drinking incident came after the Tigers scored a then game-tying touchdown near the Gamecock student section in the second quarter.

As Lock was celebrating in the end zone, a fan hurled a water bottle at him and he picked it up and drank a little before jogging back to the sideline.

Coming into this year's matchup with the Gamecocks, he's taking a different approach.

"I’ll never do that again," he said, smiling. "I’ll just pile them up next to me because I assume I’ll get more thrown at me.”

Lock's started three games against South Carolina, dropping the last two contests against a Gamecock team led by Jake Bentley.

Lock and Bentley are actually pretty close, meeting at the Manning Passing Academy and hitting it off. Lock also has a cousin, Emma Lock, who plays volleyball at South Carolina as well.

“Jake’s a great guy. I got to meet him at the MPA," Lock said. "My cousin actually plays volleyball at South Carolina and she speaks very highly of him. I would do the same if anyone asked me about Jake Bentley.”