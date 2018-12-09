Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 12:52:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Long-standing commit Rodricus Fitten stayed true to Gamecocks

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGAs a South Carolina commitment since last September, Atlanta (Ga.) Washington class of 2019 three-star defensive end Rodricus Fitten has seen South Carol...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}