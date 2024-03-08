Longwood Weekend Preview
Who: #21 South Carolina 10-3 v. Longwood 7-5. Columbia, SC.
Time/TV: 7:00 pm Friday. 4:00 pm Saturday and 1:30 pm Sunday. All games will stream on SEC Network+.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 2.03 ERA, 13.1 IP, 0 BB, 12Ks, .226 OBA v. Brenton Fisher (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8.0 IP, 1 B, 14Ks, .200 OBA
Saturday, Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 1-1, 3.29 ERA, 13.2 IP, 6 BB, 13Ks, .122 OBA v. Ethan Walker (So. LHP) 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 11.0 IP, 6 BB, 19Ks, .154 OBA
Sunday, TBA v. Guillermo Garcia (Sr. RHP) 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 5 BB, 13Ks, .297 OBA
You are probably noticing Roman Kimball is not listed in the Sunday starting role. He is perfectly healthy so this is being doing for strategic purposes rather than necessity. Kimball is available this weekend and could pitch out of the bullpen on Friday or Saturday. It is also possible that Kimball is being held off Sunday in the event of a lengthy rain delay that could knock a starting pitcher out early in either game one or game two.
Longwood's #1-2 starters have been great in 2024, but they've only made abbreviated starts. Friday night starter Brenton Fisher has two three inning starts and another where he only threw two innings. He didn't give up any runs and struck 14 to only one walk so he is not being pulled for performance reasons. Same for Saturday starter Ethan Walker. The lefty has thrown 3.2 innings in each of his three starts. He's struck out 19 batters to six walks and has allowed only two runs. Walker was an All Big South Freshman Team member last season and was named to the All Big South First-Team in the preseason, the only Lancer to receive the honor.
History: South Carolina and Longwood have played one prior series against each other. That one came on opening weekend 2005. Carolina swept the Lancers 5-1, 4-1, and 13-3. Ian Paxton drove in three runs and Aaron Rawl struck out five in seven innings in the season opener. Zac McCamie struck out six in six innings of work in game two. The bats came alive in the Sunday sweep led by Steven Tolleson with three RBIs.
Last Meeting: See above.
Weather: The current forecast, keyword CURRENT, shows incoming rain holding off until around 10:00 which should be enough time to get Friday night's game played. Saturday looks wet with thunderstorms moving through. Baseball might get played, but not at 4:00, expect a delay on Saturday. Sunday is also going to have off and on showers. It's possible to get three games in this weekend, but it appears weather will alter the schedule.
Scouting the Lancers
The Lancers have scored some runs this season. Longwood has posted run totals of 27, 12, 14, 15, 9, and 15. It should be noted that those runs were produced against Siena and Iona. The Lancers have lost contests with North Carolina, VCU, and 2/3 to Kennesaw State. It appears that the offensive numbers are inflated on some poor pitching. The Lancers haven't been scoring off the long ball, they have only five as a team. Longwood's offensive approach more closely resembles Kentucky from the SEC. The Lancers like to get men on then sacrifice or steal bases. They have 23 stolen bases on the season and 12 sacrifice bunts. The Lancers are seventh nationally in sacrifice bunts. This weekend should present a solid test for the Gamecock infield.
The straw that stirs the drink for the Longwood offense is Noah Campanelli. The fifth year senior is a St. John Fisher transfer playing his first season of D1 baseball. He's batting .429 with an OPS of 1.091. Campanelli is also 12th nationally in stolen bases with nine already. Seniors Hayden Harris and Drew Camp are also off to strong starts with averages of .413 and .371 respectively. Camp played one season at USC Upstate before transferring to Longwood. The only Lancer with multiple home runs is Willie Havens. The Elon transfer has two long balls and leads the Lancers with 17 RBIs.
Longwood was selected seventh out of eight in the Big South Preseason Poll. Thus far, they appear more formidable. The Lancers brought in a lot of transfer from last season that have paid off. Longwood is coached by Coastal Carolina alum Chad Oxendine. Oxendine is in his third season as the head coach of the Lancers.
A Few Gamecock Notables
The Gamecock pitching staff has a 2.38 ERA after 13 games, good for second in the SEC and third in the country. Carolina has struck out 132 batters in 109.2 innings, led by Roman Kimball and Tyler Pitzer’s with 14 apiece. The Gamecocks are fourth in the NCAA in hits allowed per nine innings (5.83) and fourth in team WHIP (1.03). If you aren't thrilled with Carolina's first 13 games, don't blame new pitching coach Matt Williams.
A quick look ahead to next week. The Gamecocks will hit the road for their next four games. South Carolina will face Georgia State in Augusta, GA, on Tuesday night in SRP Park, home of the Augusta Greenjackets. South Carolina opens SEC play in Oxford against Ole Miss. Usually that's a tough assignment, but the Rebels haven't been great this season. Interestingly, Carolina and Mississippi are tied for the national lead in walks.