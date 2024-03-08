Who: #21 South Carolina 10-3 v. Longwood 7-5. Columbia, SC.

Time/TV: 7:00 pm Friday. 4:00 pm Saturday and 1:30 pm Sunday. All games will stream on SEC Network+.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 2.03 ERA, 13.1 IP, 0 BB, 12Ks, .226 OBA v. Brenton Fisher (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8.0 IP, 1 B, 14Ks, .200 OBA

Saturday, Dylan Eskew (R-Jr. RHP) 1-1, 3.29 ERA, 13.2 IP, 6 BB, 13Ks, .122 OBA v. Ethan Walker (So. LHP) 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 11.0 IP, 6 BB, 19Ks, .154 OBA

Sunday, TBA v. Guillermo Garcia (Sr. RHP) 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 5 BB, 13Ks, .297 OBA

You are probably noticing Roman Kimball is not listed in the Sunday starting role. He is perfectly healthy so this is being doing for strategic purposes rather than necessity. Kimball is available this weekend and could pitch out of the bullpen on Friday or Saturday. It is also possible that Kimball is being held off Sunday in the event of a lengthy rain delay that could knock a starting pitcher out early in either game one or game two.

Longwood's #1-2 starters have been great in 2024, but they've only made abbreviated starts. Friday night starter Brenton Fisher has two three inning starts and another where he only threw two innings. He didn't give up any runs and struck 14 to only one walk so he is not being pulled for performance reasons. Same for Saturday starter Ethan Walker. The lefty has thrown 3.2 innings in each of his three starts. He's struck out 19 batters to six walks and has allowed only two runs. Walker was an All Big South Freshman Team member last season and was named to the All Big South First-Team in the preseason, the only Lancer to receive the honor.

History: South Carolina and Longwood have played one prior series against each other. That one came on opening weekend 2005. Carolina swept the Lancers 5-1, 4-1, and 13-3. Ian Paxton drove in three runs and Aaron Rawl struck out five in seven innings in the season opener. Zac McCamie struck out six in six innings of work in game two. The bats came alive in the Sunday sweep led by Steven Tolleson with three RBIs.

Last Meeting: See above.

Weather: The current forecast, keyword CURRENT, shows incoming rain holding off until around 10:00 which should be enough time to get Friday night's game played. Saturday looks wet with thunderstorms moving through. Baseball might get played, but not at 4:00, expect a delay on Saturday. Sunday is also going to have off and on showers. It's possible to get three games in this weekend, but it appears weather will alter the schedule.