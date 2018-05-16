Alabama , Auburn , South Carolina and Tennessee are the final schools on the four-star's list and he will return to each campus this summer.

Rivals 250 safety Jaylen McCollough cut his list to four late Tuesday night and he is set to play in the SEC.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I just talked with my coaches friends and family and those four schools are the best fit for me," said McCollough. "I knew when I was younger that I wanted to play SEC ball. All four of these schools are top notch SEC programs."

FAMILIARITY: "I’ve visited South Carolina and Tennessee twice, Auburn once and Alabama a handful of times."

TIDE AND TIGERS: "Auburn and Alabama have been at the top of the SEC for years and they produce NFL talent every year. I have great relationships with Alabama’s coaching staff, even though Derrick Ansley left, coach Scott won’t miss a beat at Alabama. Coach Steele at Auburn is a great defensive coach and talking with him, I can see myself thriving in their defensive scheme."

GAMECOCKS: "South Carolina is on the verge of being a contender for a SEC title and also has a great defensive coaching staff."

VOLS: "I’m comfortable with the coaching staff at Tennessee and the direction they have the program headed in."

NEXT: "I will be taking visits to all these schools and camp at all of the schools this summer to try and get a better feel for my commitment in the fall. It is going to be a hard decision. I can see myself at each of these schools."