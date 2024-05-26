They know where it could be, but not where it will be. South Carolina baseball’s next scheduled game is Friday in its NCAA Tournament opener, but with the location and opponent still to be determined. While the Gamecocks are almost certainly in the NCAA Tournament field after three wins at the SEC Tournament, they will not host a regional and therefore will travel to one of the 16 top-seeded teams in regionals. On Sunday night, the NCAA released the 16 host sites. Five SEC teams — Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M — earned hosting bids, and the Gamecocks are therefore ineligible to play in those venues until the Super Regional round. Here is a brief look at the other 11 possibilities before Mark Kingston’s team officially learns its fate in the selection show, set for Monday at noon on ESPN.

Arizona

Location: Tucson, Arizona Ballpark: Hi Corbett Field (Capacity: 9,500) Record: 36-21 (20-9 Pac-12) On paper, this is the weakest of the hosts. The Wildcats are the only host team with more than 20 losses this season, and are also the only ones with an RPI outside the top-25 all the way down at No. 31. They did win both the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles, though. South Carolina played Arizona in the 2012 National Championship series, falling short in what is still the program's most recent Omaha appearance.

Clemson

Location: Clemson, South Carolina Ballpark: Doug Kingsmore Stadium (Capacity: 6,272) Record: 41-14 (20-10 ACC)

Some Gamecock fans would call this a dream, others would say it’s a nightmare, few would fall in the middle. Regardless, there is a very real possibility that arguably college baseball’s most intense rivalry could get to a postseason stage. The Tigers won a pair of 5-4 games over the Gamecocks in the regular season series back in March, and of course there is significant NCAA Tournament history between the clubs. South Carolina eliminated Clemson on its way to appearances in the National Championship series in 2002, 2010 and 2012, the former two both coming in Omaha and the latter in a Columbia regional.

East Carolina

Location: Greenville, North Carolina Ballpark: Clark-LeClair Stadium (Capacity: 5,000) Record: 43-15 (19-8 AAC) This is actually the only place besides Founders Park the Gamecocks have played a regional in their last 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. They have hosted nine times, and both of the other two in 2009 and 2018 were trips to East Carolina. South Carolina swept the weekend there in 2018 in Kingston’s first season at the helm, but lost an extra innings heartbreaker to the Pirates in the 2009 regional final. Cliff Godwin’s program is hosting for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Florida State

Location: Tallahassee, Florida Ballpark: Dick Howser Stadium (Capacity: 6,700) Record: 42-15 (17-12 ACC) The most consistent program in college baseball is back in the big dance after a one season hiatus. The Seminoles missed the NCAA Tournament last year to snap a streak of 44 consecutive regional appearances, but are returning thanks to a stellar season under second-year head coach Link Jarrett. Jarrett is South Carolina pitcher Roman Kimball’s former head coach after the two were together on Notre Dame’s College World Series team in 2022 before going to Tallahassee and Columbia respectively.

Photo: (Gene Williams/Warchant)

North Carolina

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina Ballpark: Boshamer Stadium (Capacity: 5,000) Record: 42-13 (22-8 ACC) The Gamecocks did win a 2-1 midweek game over the Tar Heels back in April, but this might be the toughest draw South Carolina could possibly get. North Carolina is projected to be the highest-seeded team from outside the SEC, and deservingly so after winning the ACC regular season title with room to spare and posting a 32-2 record in home games. Chapel Hill is another place the program has NCAA Tournament history, although it is not pleasant. In both 2007 and 2013 the Gamecocks were there for a Super Regional and won a game to move within one more victory of Omaha, but lost game three of the series on both occasions.

North Carolina State

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina Ballpark: Dail Park (Capacity: 2,200) Record: 33-20 (18-11 ACC)

What about just down the road from Chapel Hill? This would be an immediate rematch from the key game of last season’s regional. South Carolina hosted North Carolina State and after both teams won to advance to the winner’s bracket, the Gamecocks pulled out a 6-3 victory on day two at Founders Park. This season’s team started off slowly, but caught fire with series over top-25 teams Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest all in the back half of conference play to rocket up into a hosting position.

Oklahoma

Location: Norman, Oklahoma Ballpark: L. Dale Mitchell Baseball Park (Capacity: 3,180) Record: 37-19 (23-7 Big 12) The Sooners cruised to the Big 12 regular season title and while they have been a fixture in the NCAA Tournament with seven appearances since, are hosting a regional for the first time since 2010. Oklahoma won said regional and made it to Omaha, but ended up on the losing end of perhaps the most miraculous win in South Carolina baseball history. The Gamecocks tied it while down to their final strike in extra innings of the elimination game, won it a batter later and hoisted the National Championship trophy four games after.

Photo: (Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)

Oklahoma State

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma Ballpark: O'Brate Stadium (Capacity: 8,000) Record: 40-17 (19-9 Big 12) While Oklahoma was the best team in the Big 12 wire-to-wire, its in-state rival is the hottest one right now. The Cowboys have won 19 of their last 25 games and captured the conference tournament to lock down a hosting spot, although that has not been kind to them lately. Oklahoma State hosted regionals in both of the last two years, and did not advance from either one. The program’s most recent trip to Omaha did come off the back of the Gamecocks when it swept South Carolina in a 2016 Super Regional at Founders Park.

Oregon State

Location: Corvallis, Oregon Ballpark: Goss Stadium (Capacity: 3,587) Record: 42-14 (19-10 Pac-12) The other Pac-12 option on the board, featuring much cooler temperatures than Tucson. Oregon State has been the class of west coast baseball for awhile now with three National Championships since 2006, and is hunting for another one after a strong season in its final Pac-12 campaign. The Beavers went 24-2 at home and have potentially the No. 1 overall pick in this July’s MLB draft, slugger Travis Bazzana.

UC Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, California Ballpark: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Capacity: 1,000) Record: 42-12 (26-4 Big West) The other host site on the west coast, and one with far sunnier skies Not many people outside the program will know about them, but the record speaks for itself. The Gauchos are on a 37-7 roll right now, went a perfect 25-0 at home and their 14-game winning streak is the longest active one the country. They have more than earned their status as a mid-major host and will be a very difficult out for anyone.

Virginia