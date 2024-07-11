From the court to the pool, South Carolina will be well-represented in Paris. The 2024 Olympics will open later this month in Paris, and although no current student-athletes at South Carolina navigated through the Olympic trials, plenty of athletes who once played in Columbia will go for gold in France this month. Here is a brief look at South Carolina’s involvement in the Olympics.

Basketball

Basketball is of course the highest-profile sport with Gamecock involvement, and one of the most famous athletes in the world will lead the line. A’ja Wilson averaged 16.5 points per game and led Team USA in scoring in three out of six contests en route to the gold medal in Tokyo, and is back for a roster loaded with WNBA talent. Elsewhere in the tournament, former Gamecock Laeticia Amihere will represent Canada in her second Olympics after getting named to the roster on Jul. 2. Amihere, the first-round pick of the Atlanta Dream in 2023, played in 127 games for South Carolina from 2019-2023 and won the 2022 National Championship. Amihere played for Team Canada as an active player on Dawn Staley’s squad back in 2021. Team USA will open its tournament on Jul. 29 against Japan, while Canada will start the same day against hosting France.

Swimming and Diving

Three former South Carolina swimmers and divers are currently scheduled to compete in the Olympics, although none for team USA. All three are veterans who have been to the Olympics before, starting with South African Julia Vincent. She will compete in her third Olympics in 3-meter springboard diving. Vincent competed at South Carolina from 2015-2018, receiving three All-American nods. On the swimming front, Ecuador’s Tomas Peribonio and Moldova’s Tatiana Salcutan are both off to the Olympics for the second time. Peribonio was at South Carolina from 2014-2018 and was an All-American all four years. Salcutan swam at South Carolina for the final two years of her collegiate career from 2022-24 after starting at Louisville.

Track and Field

Three Gamecocks will hit the track in Paris, including one of the strongest contenders for a medal. Quincy Hall ran at South Carolina from 2019-2020 and won both an indoor and outdoor SEC championship in the 400-meter race. He has since taken his dominance in the same event to the international scale, where he won his qualifying heat, semifinal and final race at the Olympic Trials to punch his ticket to Paris. Aliyah Abrams will also run in the 400-meter race on the women’s side, doing so for Guyana after qualifying on Jul. 4. Abrams competed at South Carolina from 2016-2020, as well as in the last two Olympics. Morocco’s Anass Essayi is a current Gamecock heading to Paris having just completed his junior season in Columbia this spring. He is a two-time First-Team All-American in both indoor and outdoor track, and a three-time All-SEC runner. He is a distance runner who competed in the 1,500-meter race at the 2021 Olympics, and will do so again with qualifying heats starting on Aug. 2. Qualifying heats in the respective 400-meter races start Aug. 4 for the men’s event and the following day for the women’s.

Soccer

Moving back into team sports, one former Gamecock will take the field with Team Canada. Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo stopped shots in Columbia from 2011-2014 and has had an extensive professional career playing not only in the United States but Canada, Sweden and England as well. D’Angelo earned a bronze medal with Canada at the 2016 Olympics, and will start her quest for another one when Canada opens its tournament on Jul. 25.