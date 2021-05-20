Looking at South Carolina's offensive adjustments before final SEC series

They’ll go for it in front of a full capacity crowd at Founders Park with Tennessee battling for a potential SEC East title.

The No. 21/21 Gamecocks ride a four-game win streak into tonight’s series with No. 4/5 Tennessee with each win inching South Carolina closer to a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina is no stranger to playing RPI top 10 teams, and this weekend comes the final one of the regular season with the biggest stakes of the year yet.

“It’s pretty cool,” Jaret Bennett said. “We have an opportunity to play a really good team with a chance to host, which is something that seemed a little out of reach there for a little bit when we hit that skid but now we control our own destiny. Full capacity? Should be fun.”

After losing their three previous series, the Gamecocks (32-18, 15-12 SEC) fought their way back into the hosting conversation with a win over Mississippi State in game three before winning four of their next five games, including a sweep over Kentucky and a shutout of App State on the midweek.

There were encouraging signs for the Gamecocks in Lexington, who took a new approach into the series en route to scoring 32 runs over three games while picking up 34 hits and 22 walks.

“We have our foot down and looking to hit and looking to drive baseballs early in the count and keep the pressure on them and be more of the aggressor than always defending in our at-bats,” Joe Satterfield said. “Just get after them and be aggressive each and every at-bat.”

Aggression is the name of the game for the Gamecocks now, trying to not necessarily drive things over the fence each pitch but take whatever the pitcher is giving hitters and stringing together big offensive innings.

Over the last 10 games South Carolina is averaging 5.7 runs per game while hitting .239/.355/.401. During this four-game win streak the Gamecocks are averaging 6.8 runs while slashing .273/.409/.439.

“Maybe you have to hit something you can’t really hit out but something you can poke over second base or poke backside. We’ve been working really hard with that approach. Everyone’s bought in and everyone’s bought into what coach is telling us and what we’re working on in practice. Lately it’s been working well.”

They’ll take their new offensive approach against a 40-win Tennessee team clinging to a half-game lead in the East over Vanderbilt. The Vols come in ranked No. 9 in the RPI having lost a home series to Arkansas last weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a great series. We have a lot of respect for them and how they play the game,” Mark Kingston said. “They’re a team right now ranked very high and an Omaha contender. I think it’s going to be great baseball.”

Game times: 7 p.m./7 p.m./Noon

TV (Radio): SEC Network Plus/SEC Network Plus/SEC Network (107.5 FM)

Probable pitching

Friday: RHP Brannon Jordan (5-4, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (8-1, 4.25 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Brett Kerry (4-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. LHP Will Heflin (2-2, 4.20 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Thomas Farr (3-5, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Blade Tidwell (6-3, 3.60 ERA)