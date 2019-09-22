But, as quickly as they snatched momentum, it was taken away just as fast with Missouri driving down and scoring again on a drive that changed the entire outlook on the game.

On the first play from scrimmage, Bryan Edwards ripped off a 75-yard grown man catch and run for a touchdown to put life into a Gamecock offense which looked hapless in the first half, cutting their 10-point deficit to just three.

Coming out of the tunnel to start the second half, it didn’t take long for South Carolina to grab momentum.

“You come out the first series and you have two critical third downs and don’t get off the field,” Will Muschamp said.

It started after a Will Tommie touchback with a Larry Rountree 10-yard rush for a first down but the Gamecocks defense stiffened up the next two plays, giving up just five yards on back to back rushes and putting Missouri in a 3rd and 5 situation from their own 40-yard line.

Then, Kelly Bryant found Albert Okwuegbunam for 10 yards and a first down, after a missed tackle from RJ Roderick.

Missouri fell behind in the chains after a holding penalty on Okwuegbunam and worked their way back to midfield, facing a 3rd and 10.

Bryant again found an outlet, hitting Jonathan Nance for 14 yards before Rountree rattled off back to back runs of 14 and 15 yards and Kelly Bryant hit Tyler Badie on a late-developing screen pass for 21-yards and a touchdown.

“They caught us in a tempo. We didn’t get aligned where we should have been and those three plays really crushed us in the second half,” Muschamp said. “We have to answer defensively on the road and we didn’t.”

After the touchdown drive, South Carolina was never able to regroup effectively, especially on offense.

The following offensive possession Hilinski led the team all the way to the Missouri three-yard line before throwing a back-breaking pick six in the end zone. The next drive Rico Dowdle fumbled the ball.

South Carolina’s defense played well after Missouri’s touchdown with 10:50 to play in the third quarter, allowing just three points on Missouri’s final four drives but the Gamecocks offensively couldn’t muster anything.

After going down 24-14, they turned the ball over twice, punted twice times and turned it over on downs.

“It did kind of deflate us when they did score,” Bryan Edwards said. “At the same time, we knew what kind of game it was going to be.”

The Gamecock defense played really well in the first half, looking much improved from last time out against Alabama. They gave up 10 points to Missouri —the other seven came off a defensive score—but had to play 52 snaps in the first half alone, which can deplete any defense.



“I knew at halftime when we came in I said, ‘how many snaps did we play?’ I knew it was right around 50 and it was at 54,” ‘There were times when we were rushing four and got there early and we weren’t getting there as much, that’s a byproduct of staying on the field defensively. We didn’t say on the field in the first half and we’re backed up and in our territory.”