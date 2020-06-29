The Gamecocks have players committed in the next four classes, and here's a detailed look at what's already committed.

Baseball recruiting is unique because players, especially high-level players, commit very early and sometimes before they play a high school game.

With the Gamecocks set to bring in one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory, now seems as good a time as any to look at what the Gamecocks have coming in over the next few classes after the 2020.

The Gamecocks currently have 12 players committed in their 2021 class with two top 100 players and eight of those in PerfectGame's top 500 prospects in the class.

It's led by shortstop Michael Braswell, who checks in at No. 14 nationally with outfielder Thad Ector not far behind at No. 69 overall in the class.

Also included in top 500 are right-handers Sam Simpson (169), Caleb Gampe (258) and Aidan Hunter (332); infielders Cooper Kinney and Vytas Valincius at 188 and 320, respectively; and catcher Cole Messina at No. 278.

It's a well-rounded class with five pitchers, all righties currently, two outfielders, two catchers and two infielders.

They have three in-state players committed in the class with Messina, Hunter and outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass.

It's currently ranked the 14th-best class in the country according to PerfectGame.

As for the 2022 class, it's considered the No. 12 class nationally with eight commitments with all but one considered top 500 prospects currently.

The highest-rated player is outfielder Connor Fuhrman, who checks in at No. 45 nationally followed by lefty Blaise Grove at 69 and right-hander Eli Jerzembeck at 82.



Jack Reynolds, the only in-state commitment currently in the class coming out of AC Flora, is considered the No. 111 player nationally.

The Gamecocks have three more players in the top 500 with infielder Keegan Knutson at No. 171, catcher Zander Buchan at 202 and righty Nicolas Yard at 436. The only one that's not currently is recent right-hander Adrian Roman.

Over the next two classes —2023 and 2024—they have five total commitments with four top 100 players with all four in the 2023 group.

In-state pitchers Grant Loggins (51) and Reese Marcum (53) are included along with shortstop Ariel Antigua (No. 11) and righty Eddie Copper at No. 45.

George Wolkow is the lone commit in the 2024 class.