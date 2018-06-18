GamecockCentral.com

RB Kevin Harris earns offer and commits

Every year, there's a guy or two (or more) who comes out of nowhere and earns an offer from the Gamecocks and ultimately ends up in their recruiting class. Easily one of the top storylines of South Carolina's 2018 camp season was when Hineville (Ga.) Bradwell three-star running back Kevin Harris landed an offer with a strong performance for running backs coach Bobby Bentley. Harris wasted little time, accepting the offer later that day as a South Carolina commit. The 5-foot-10, 229-pounder already featured impressive tape as a strong-legged, low-to-the-ground bulldozer who Carolina scouted twice this spring. But Harris landed his offer by pairing his film with impressive camp numbers - a 40-yard-dash in the 4.5s, a 4.1-second shuttle and 35-inch vertical.

Currently rated a 5.5 three-star and the No.93 prospect in Georgia in his class, Harris will have the opportunity to move up in the rankings in the future with a big senior season. ALSO SEE: The Insider Report - Listing the top prospects who were on campus | Sunday official visitors update | Breaking down the baseball class | Subscribe to Gamecock Central!

Hilinski the recruiter

South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski is already one of the top quarterbacks in the country and he's quickly earning a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country as well. Since committing to the Gamecocks this spring, Hilinski has spent a countless amount of time hitting up other prospects on social media and on the phone to convince them to join him at South Carolina. The four-star prospect took that effort to the next level this past week when he made the cross-country trip to Columbia on an unofficial visit to spend more time with the staff and to meet with a number of top prospects who were also on campus, including five-star official visitor Chris Steele.

Top defensive backs on campus

Speaking of Steele, he wasn't the only top defensive back prospect to hit South Carolina's campus in the month of June. The Gamecocks don't have a defensive back committed to their class yet, but they're in on a list of interested prospects who could form one of the best secondary classes in the country by the time it's signed. That was never more clear than on this past Friday and Saturday when the likes of Steele; four-stars Cam Smith, Jammie Robinson and Johnny Dixon; and high three-star Jaydon Hill were all on Carolina's campus. The Gamecocks have positioned themselves in the game with all five players as well as four-star Georgia DBs DJ Daniel, who worked out with Carolina during Week 1 of camp, and Jaylen McCullough. Traditionally in the conversation for the DBU moniker, Carolina looks poised to sign one of its all-time best classes at the position.

Record numbers

South Carolina hosted a record number of campers and teams this summer as over 5,000 prospects were in Columbia for the 10 workouts. Perhaps more impressive was the fact that the Gamecocks hosted 72 high school teams for its 7-on-7 camp, which is far more than it ever has before.

In the three years that Will Muschamp has been in Columbia, South Carolina's camp season has become an integral part of his recruiting process. Gamecock Central subscribers can click here for the list of prospects who were on campus in June.