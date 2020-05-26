Because of that, GamecockCentral thought it would be fun to look at a few guys that have come through as top 100 prospects.

His decision means one of the highest-rated Gamecock commits ever is coming to school and competing for playing time.

The Gamecocks got a big boost to their 2020 class and 2021 baseball team this week with Brandon Fields officially announcing his decision to come to school and forgo the MLB Draft.

Using PerfectGame's recruiting rankings and class features, Fields is one of just 16 top 100 high school signees to ultimately come to South Carolina and is the second-highest since the rankings started in 2005.

Fields checks in at No. 31 in Perfect Game's 2020 player rankings, the highest high school signee the Gamecocks have committed in this cycle.

Carlos Cortes is the highest-rated guy to come to school since 2005, coming in as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2016 class. Before that it was No. 33 overall Sam Dyson in the 2006 cycle.

Dyson was joined that year by fellow top 100 prospects Lonnie Chisenhall (52) and Nick Fuller (58), who were both dismissed from the program.

After 2006, the Gamecocks didn't have a top 100 prospect come to campus again until 2009 when Christian Walker at No. 88 came to Columbia and had arguably one of the best careers of any Gamecock ever.

Outside of 2006, there have been three years where the Gamecocks have landed multiple top 100 guys. The first after that was 2011 when Tanner English, Shon Carson and TJ Costen—numbers 51, 55 and 63, respectively—all got to campus, followed by 2014 with Alex Destino at No. 53 and Brandon Murray at 83.

Wil Crowe also came as the No. 58 overall player in 2013.

The last time they've gotten more than one to campus was 2015 with DJ Neal (45), Cody Morris (78) and LT Tolbert (94) with Morris and Tolbert turning into solid players by the ends of their careers.

The most recent top 100 players to come to campus were Noah Campbell , who finished No. 89 in the rankings and enrolled at South Carolina with the 2017 group, and Brennan Milone (74) and Brett Thomas (78) last year.

Kyle Jacobsen at No. 41 enrolled with Campbell but transferred out a year later.

The thing about this 2020 class, and a shortened MLB Draft, is the Gamecocks could very well get more than just Fields to school as top 100 prospects.

According to PerfectGame, the Gamecocks have two more committed in the class with Will Sanders at No. 58 and Alek Boychuck at No. 88.

The Gamecocks' 2020 group is also considered the No. 7 high school recruiting class in the country, and it doesn't include four top 80 junior college players in that ranking as well.

Top 100 guys committed to South Carolina in each class, according to PerfectGame

2005: Justin Smoak, 71

2006: Sam Dyson, 33; Lonnie Chisenhall, 52; Nick Fuller, 58

2007: Kyle Greenwalt, 99

2008:

2009: Wil Myers, 15; Brian Goodwin, 34; Chris Owings, 37; Brooks Hall, 83; Christian Walker, 88

2010: Mason Williams, 48

2011: Taylor Guerrieri, 13; Tanner English, 51; Shon Carson, 55; TJ Costen, 63

2012: Corey Seager, 24; Zack Wasilewski, 60

2013: Nick Ciuffo, 9; Travis Demeritte, 19; Wil Crowe, 58

2014: Alex Destino, 53; Brandon Murray, 83

2015: Nick Neidert, 29; DJ Neal, 45; Logan Allen, 57; Cody Morris, 78; LT Tolbert, 94

2016: Joe Rizzo, 12; Carlos Cortes, 27

2017: Luis Campusano, 34; Kyle Jacobsen, 41; Noah Campbell: 89

2018: Blaze Alexander, 48; Owen White: 56; Taj Bradley; 77

2019: Tyler Callihan, 10; Brennan Milone, 74; Brett Thomas, 78

2020: Brandon Fields, 31, Will Sanders, 58; Alek Boychuk, 88