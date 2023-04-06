Who: #6 South Carolina 27-3 (8-1) vs. #1 Louisiana State 25-4 (6-3) Founders Park Time/TV: 7:00 pm Thursday streaming on SEC Network+, 7:00 pm on Friday streaming on SEC Network+, Saturday’s noon finale is set to air on SEC Network with with Mike Ferrin and Lance Cormier on the call. If you’ve been following along this week you know that outside Thursday, the forecast calls for rainy weather in Columbia. At this point, it is difficult to see them getting three games in, if they are going to try, the schedule will likely need to be altered. Stay with us on GamecockScoop for any weather related changes. Projected Starting Pitchers: Thursday, Will Sanders (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 5.17 ERA, 31.1 IP, 12 BB, 37Ks v. Paul Skenes (Jr. RHP) 5-0, 0.81 ERA, 44.1 IP, 8 BB, 83Ks. Friday, Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 2.72 ERA, 36.1 IP, 9 BB, 38Ks. v. Ty Floyd (Jr. RHP) 5-0, 2.87 ERA, 31.1 IP, 10 BB, 36Ks. Saturday, TBA vs. Christian Little (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 3.79 ERA, 19.0 IP, 8 BB, 28Ks. The pitching rotation might as well be written crayon this weekend. Sanders will start Thursday but if Mark Kingston doesn’t think three games will be played this weekend he could pull out all the stops for Thursday and Friday. From Kingston’s press conference yesterday, it doesn’t sound like Noah Hall will be ready this weekend. Line: Thursday night only. LSU -205 and SC +165. History: LSU is one of only two SEC teams with a winning record against the Gamecocks, Arkansas is the other. The Tigers hold a 40-31-1 series advantage on Carolina heading into Thursday’s game. LSU has won 18 of its past 29 games and five of its past eight SEC regular-season series versus South Carolina. The Gamecocks, however, have won the last two series meetings – a sweep in Columbia in 2018 and a 2-1 series victory in 2021 in Baton Rouge Last Meeting: Carolina took 2-of-3 from LSU in Baton Rouge in 2021, taking both ends of a doubleheader on April 17. Will Sanders pitched six scoreless innings in the 9-0 win in the nightcap while Braylen Wimmer’s two-run double lifted the Gamecocks to a win in the opener. Carolina

Before we take a look at LSU’s top ranked baseball team, all Gamecocks would agree that a series win over the Tigers would alleviate at least some of sting from LSU’s women’s basketball team capturing headlines that belonged to the Gamecocks. I would imagine this is how UConn felt when they were upset by Mississippi State and they watched the Gamecocks celebrate. It’s probably going to take winning another national championship to get over the 2023Women’s Final Four.

Scouting the Tigers

Jerry Seinfeld’s sentiments about the non-fat yogurt from a store that Kramer had invested is accurate to describe this LSU club. (Season 5 episode 7). As a team, LSU, which has been ranked No. 1 all season by all of the college baseball polls, enters this week at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories. LSU is No. 1 in the nation in batting average (.337), on-base percentage (.458), runs scored (308) and shutouts pitched (7). The Tigers are No. 2 in the nation in scoring average (10.6 runs per game); No. 3 in fielding percentage (.986), slugging percentage (.597) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.39), finally the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) and WHIP (1.11). Dylan Crews is No. 1 in the nation in batting average (.531), on-base percentage (.659) and runs scored (51); he is No. 3 in slugging percentage (.927) and No. 5 in base hits (51). Crews is likely to be the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Tommy White is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (1.92) and No. 1 in total RBI (50). Thursday started Paul Skenes, an Air Force transfer, leads the nation in strikeouts (83), strikeouts per nine innings, (16.85), hits allowed per nine innings (3.86) and WHIP (0.61). Skenes is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (0.81). This is best pitcher South Carolina will face this year. The last guy to post numbers like Skenes in college was Stephen Strasburg.

News and Notes for the Gamecocks.

Gavin Casas and freshman outfielder Ethan Petry were both named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. Casas is second in the SEC and tied for third in the nation with 15 home runs on the year. He is hitting .308 with 38 runs scored, six doubles, 36 RBI and a team-best 23 walks. Casas is slugging .785 with a .449 on-base percentage. Petry leads the team and is third in the SEC with a .439 batting average. He has 13 home runs and 42 RBI, while slugging .841 and getting on base at a .496 clip. Petry has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week each of the last three weeks. Perhaps the most encouraging stat from Wednesday night’s big win over UNC was the lack of strikeouts, only six. Keeping strikeouts down this week will be crucial.

Prediction: Assuming three games are played. LSU takes two of three.