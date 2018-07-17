GamecockCentral.com

That’s why Luke, now the head coach at Ole Miss, thinks Werner will do a good job in his newest role as South Carolina’s new quarterbacks coach.

Matt Luke has known Dan Werner for almost two decades. The two coaches spent time together in the early 2000s coaching together and, most recently, five years coaching together at Ole Miss.

“Me and Coach Werner go way back to 2000 at Murray State and my first job,” Luke said at SEC Media Days Tuesday. “He's a very, very good friend of mine and outstanding football coach.”

The two worked very close during their days in Oxford with Luke serving under Werner, who spent five seasons as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator.

Werner left the Ole Miss program and went to work as an offensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama for a year before coming to work for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

At Ole Miss, Luke helped as Werner transformed the Rebel offense. Ole Miss led the SEC in passing offense in 2016 and in 2015 Werner held the program set records for scoring, touchdowns, total offense, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Since arriving, he’s been a big help to new offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, who’s in his first year as South Carolina’s full-tie play caller.

Luke things having a coach like Werner on the staff won’t just benefit the players in the quarterback room but his expertise will help the entire offensive unit.

“He'll bring a lot to the table, not only with their quarterbacks but also with the offense in general,” Luke said. “Just a tremendous person, a tremendous football coach. He's going to do a great job.”