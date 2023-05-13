For over two weeks now, South Carolina baseball has been looking for a stopper.

Someone — anyone — who could come up big to stop the bleeding on the team’s extended slump. A dominant offensive performance from someone, a shutdown start, something to stop the bleeding.

Enter Jack Mahoney.

The only member of South Carolina’s original weekend rotation who is currently healthy fired a gem at Baum-Walker Stadium, guiding the Gamecocks to a 3-1 win to snap a five-game losing streak and clinch a winning record in SEC play.

Mahoney threw seven innings of five-hit shutout baseball, completely handcuffing the Razorbacks right from the jump. His fastball sat at around 95 MPH most of the night, a pitch he dotted to both sides of the plate. His curveball and changeup played just as well off of them, generating one whiff after another to breathe life back into his team’s dugout with a sorely needed ace-like performance.

In the bottom of the third inning he allowed a lead-off double to John Bolton, who then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. That brought Kendall Diggs to the plate, the dangerous Arkansas (37-13, 18-8 SEC) right fielder who drove in three runs in the series opener. Mahoney struck out Diggs with a perfect 3-2 fastball on the inside corner, then induced a Jace Bohofren flyout to keep the game tied.

And once South Carolina (37-13, 15-10 SEC) cleared Arkansas opener Brady Tygart, the offense went to work against reliever Will McEntire. Ethan Petry kept the positive momentum going after Mahoney’s escape job by leading off the fourth with a hit by pitch, and the next three batters all dropped in singles leading to two runs. Gavin Casas and Braylen Wimmer had the RBIs, and Evan Stone added an RBI single of his own before the inning ended to make it 3-0 Gamecocks.

Mahoney had run support, and it was all he needed. He breezed through the fourth inning on just 10 pitches. He stranded a runner in scoring position by striking out Diggs again in the fifth, this time freezing him on a 2-2 front door changeup. He sat down the middle of the Arkansas lineup on six pitches in the sixth.

He even got hit by two comebackers — first on the foot in the second inning and then on the inside of his left leg in the sixth — but brushed back both of them to remain in the game both times.

And when Arkansas put the first two runners on base in the seventh inning, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Justin Parker with the tying run coming to the plate, he came up with his biggest sequence of the night.

Jayson Jones hit a comebacker, this one of the softer, much less painful variety. Mahoney scooped it up, started a 1-4-3 double play and then added his sixth and final strikeout of the night to end the inning with a flourish.

The Razorbacks snapped the shutout in the eighth inning on a Bohrofen RBI single, but closer Chris Veach retired the final five batters of the night to quiet a crowd of 10,432 Arkansas fans for good, and secure South Carolina’s biggest win of 2023 to date.

Arkansas has won 24 of its last 25 home series dating back to 2018, but the Gamecocks will have an opportunity to erase that stat in the rubber game at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Matthew Becker will start for South Carolina. Arkansas has not officially named its starting pitcher, but left-handed junior Hunter Hollan is expected to get the nod.

