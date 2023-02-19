In his first inning on the mound in 656 days, Jack Mahoney looked confident. He ramped his fastball up to 96 MPH. He used his entire arsenal of pitches with conviction.

And when he struck out Umass-Lowell third baseman Brandon Fish to end the inning, he pumped his fists and strutted off the mound with the look of a man relieved everything finally came together.

Mahoney struck out nine batters in his first outing since Tommy John surgery, pitching 5 ⅔ shutout innings and only allowing five hits to help South Carolina take out UMass-Lowell 12-1 at Founders Park. The junior right-hander did play for the Gamecocks as a position player, but was unable to pitch while his elbow recovered.

"I knew this day would come, but sometimes it just felt like it was never going to with my recovery," Mahoney said. "After that first inning when I struck out that third guy, I think like two years worth of emotions came out from me. I maybe said some things I shouldn't have, but it happens. It was really great, and I was just so blessed to be out there."

Now not only was he pitching, he was dominating in front of 6,372 fans in the weekend rotation.

Mahoney had everything working, dotting his pitches to all four quadrants of the strike zone and keeping Umass-Lowell’s (0-3) hitters off-balanced. He struck out five batters in the first two innings and seven in the first three, four of which came when he froze the hitter with the third strike looking. On top of everything he did not walk anyone and only had two three-ball counts the entire game, completely commanding the game.

"He's one of the leaders on the team," Mark Kingston said. "He's extremely invested in this team and this program. He's so proud to be here. He bleeds the garnet and black. Seeing him come off the field and him getting the hugs that he did was tremendous. I would say the thing that I was most pleased with was his command of the fastball to the glove side was as good as I've seen it."

It looked like he was going to leave the game with a hard-luck no decision for most of the afternoon though, as South Carolina (3-0) had its own struggles at the plate against Umass-Lowell starting pitcher Matt Draper. It took four innings for the Gamecocks to even find a hit, first popping up with one when Caleb Denny doubled off the wall in left field.

The dam finally broke in the bottom of the fifth inning, and a hustle play by Carson Hornung got it all going.

With two outs and nobody on base he popped a blooper down the left field line, finding a little bit of grass for just the second home hit of the game. He motored into second base with a shallow double, setting up Braylen Wimmer to drive him home with a base hit up the middle. After a Denny walk, Cole Messina clubbed a three-run home run out to left field to immediately turn what was a tight pitcher’s duel into a rout.

Now Mahoney had a cushion, and he used it to pick up two more outs before he reached 76 pitches and Kingston lifted him from the game. Mahoney received a huge ovation from Founders Park, with his entire team coming out of the dugout to greet him.

"I knew there was going to be a moment when I was working kind of in the dark where I was like, 'alright, you did the right thing,'" Mahoney said. "I think that was kind of my moment. I caught a glimpse of my mom and dad, and that was a really neat moment for me. I think the coolest moment for me was obviously the fans were unbelievable, but kind of looking out and seeing all of my teammates and my best friends coming to jump on me. I'll never forget that moment."



