The final member of South Carolina's Final Four team is officially heading to professional basketball.

Maik Kotsar is signing with the Hamburg Towers, the team announced Friday, meaning the former Gamecocks' big man will get a chance to see what he can do overseas.

The Towers are a relatively new team, founded seven years ago, and are heading into their second season in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany's highest basketball league.

In 2018-19 the Towers won the ProA Division going 26-15 and are 3-17 to start this season, the first in Germany's top level league.

Head coach Pedro Calles calls Kotsar a "hungry player" in the team's release. Playing in Germany, too, gets Kotsar closer to his home country of Estonia and his family.

He's coming off a career year at South Carolina where he was named to the All-SEC team after averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds last season as a senior.

Kotsar's career was up and down a little. After starting on the team's Final Four squad as a freshman, he'd struggle his sophomore and junior seasons before putting it all together as a senior and really launching his professional career.