GamecockCentral.com

Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek class of 2020 running back Trenton Simpson was a standout at the recent Rivals Camp Series Charlotte stop.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder already held an offer from UNC and has since added tenders from South Carolina, Colorado State and Charlotte with the Gamecocks offering at the end of April.

"I felt very blessed knowing I received an offer from South Carolina," Simpson said. "I like that it’s close to home. I also like the tradition of the football team. I’m looking forward to learning a lot more about USC."

Simpson has never visited South Carolina but plans to do so soon.

South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley has been handling Simpson's recruitment for the Gamecocks.

"I spoke with Coach Bentley," Simpson said. "I feel like he’s an awesome coach. I'm looking forward to building a relationship with him and the USC coaching staff."

Look for Simpson to continue to add offers during the spring evaluation period.

Here's a look at Rivals' evaluation of Simpson from the camp:



A taller running back, Simpson only recently picked up his first offer from North Carolina. As a stronger, downhill runner, Simpson showed good quickness and the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. Look for Simpson to play a prominent role in powerhouse Mallard Creek’s offense this season.