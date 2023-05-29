With the NCAA Tournament set to begin Friday at Founders Park, South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston is optimstic about his team's injury situation.

The Gamecocks will play in a double-elimination regional against Campbell, North Carolina State and Central Connecticut State, with the first game coming against Central Connecticut State on Friday.

But after losing catcher Cole Messina for the SEC Tournament after he took a foul tip to the mask in game two, and still trying to get Will Sanders back in the fold now at almost a month since he last pitch, the trends are positive for Kingston.

Messina in particular was a big question mark for the team after he did not even travel to the ballpark for the final game of the SEC Tournament while still dealing with concussion protocol.

"I think Cole will be ready to go," Kingston said. "He had zero symptoms yesterday, which was a key hurdle for him to get through. So now it's just a step-by-step process, but that process allows him to play on Friday.

"It's a day-by-day plan with him. Today he was on the exercise bike and taking dry swings, and then it will just be a matter of ramping up."

Sanders last pitched on May. 5 at Kentucky, but has been on the shelf with a lower body injury after that start and has been wearing a walking boot since. Kingston said his opening day starter is "prepared to pitch" at some point this weekend, but his actual role is still up for grabs.

"I would guess this weekend would probably be in the bullpen," Kingston said. "That way you can use him maybe more than once. If we're fortanute enough to get through a regional, maybe the following week we would have some more decisions to make."

One other positive injury note involved Braylen Wimmer, the senior leader who was the everyday shortstop before suffering a hamstring injury on Apr. 28 against Auburn. Wimmer returned to the lineup two weeks later against Arkansas, but has not been able to play defense since then as Michael Braswell has filled in at shortstop while Wimmer served as the designated hitter.

Kingston confirmed that he will play shortstop this weekend, a big boost for the team defensively.

"It will help tremendously," pitcher James Hicks said. "He's one of our best leaders. Having him at short, the game just runs so well with him out there. He makes everyone around him so much better."

