But, the Gamecocks are still in a wait-and-see pattern with the fifth—Jermaine Couisnard—who’s sitting out handling an academic situation.

South Carolina has been without three of it’s five-man freshman class for the majority of the first three games this season. They’ve gotten one back already, TJ Moss, who missed the first two games with a foot injury and Alanzo Frink is expected to return soon coming off a knee issue.

“It’s not a campus deal, so it’s hold and wait,” Frank Martin said. “We’re kind of like you’re on an airplane circling around the airport waiting for that tower to say it’s OK to land. That’s kind of the situation we’re in right now.”

Couisnard was the first player to commit to South Carolina in the 2018 class but hasn’t logged one minute yet this season dealing with the academic issue.

Without a real timetable for a decision on his eligibility, Couisnard been able to practice with the team with Martin saying he’s handling it “better than I would have” as a freshman.

“He’s practicing; I told him the other day, ‘I’m glad you’re not playing because the way you’re shooting it, holy cow.’ I think he’s one of the last two weeks,” Martin said, laughing. “He’s a good player, he’s maintained a good attitude.”

As for the only other member of the freshman class to play, Frink shouldn’t be out much longer.

The 6-foot-6 forward is dealing with a knee injury that’s kept him out the team’s first three games and will sideline him this weekend in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off event but Martin said Frink isn’t far away from his on-court debut.

“I think when we get back from this trip he’ll be good to go. He’s not going to play this weekend. He got tested the other day and he’s not quite at the number he needs to be at. He’s going to travel, but he’s not going to play. He’s cleared to do stuff in practice,” Martin said. “He’ll get tested again Monday so sometime next week he’ll be cleared and ready to go."

Frink has been able to do “five-on-zero” work in practice and is waiting for the official word to get back into practice.

Right now, his knee is at 79 percent strength, Martin said, and it needs to be at 85 percent before being fully cleared for practice and games. After this weekend’s slate, the next game is a Nov. 30 game against Wofford at home.

“He’s got to get another six percent up,” Martin said, “which we feel confident in he’ll get that done this week.”