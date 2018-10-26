Martin said after South Carolina's 77-72 loss to Augusta Friday night that it's still a fluid situation and the team is still working through it before the season starts in November.

Frank Martin updated the status of freshman guard Jermaine Cousinard, who is currently dealing with an academic issue and did not play in the Gamecocks' exhibition.

“We’re still going through that situation," Martin said. "It has not been resolved and as long as it’s not been resolved we can’t (play him).”

Cousinard arrived on campus this summer and went home for a few weeks and returned shortly before the fall semester started. He's been practicing with the team during the preseason but cannot play under officially ruled eligible.

He went through shoot-around with the team and was on the bench during the exhibition in a sweatsuit.

In his stead, the Gamecocks played graduate transfer guard Tre Campell, who started the game and played 17 minutes before exiting with an apparant ankle injury.

Martin said postgame that Campbell, who missed close to two weeks with an ankle injury in the preseason, should be fine and was held out for precautionary reasons.

“He kind of stepped on a foot on the same ankle he had rolled 12 or 14 days ago," he said. "The trainer, he didn’t seem overly concerned and in an exhibition game, why throw him back out there again?”

Freshman forward Alanzo Frink is the only other lingering injury on the team, battling a knee injury that's sidelined him for close to a month now.

Martin said it shouldn't keep him out too much longer but it could cause him to miss a little bit of time during the regular season.

Frink did not play in Friday's exhibition.

“I don’t see him playing game one. He’s ahead of schedule. I’m not going to sit here and say he’s not playing and all of a sudden the doctors say he’s good to go," Martin said. "Me, personally, he’s ahead of schedule. I think he’s been out almost three weeks, and I’d venture to say it’d be another two to three weeks. That’d be my guess.”

