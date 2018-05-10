GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's 2018 recruiting class isn't done yet, but that didn't stop Frank Martin from sharing some thoughts on a few players who have already submitted their paperwork. The Gamecocks currently have three members of this year's class inked—TJ Moss, Jermaine Cousinard and Alanzo Frink—with Tre Campbell, who committed Tuesday morning but hasn't been made official yet. Martin elaborated on those three prospects and what they bring to South Carolina.

TJ Moss || Courtesy of his father, Terrence Moss

On TJ Moss: "I had seen TJ play earlier in his career with Memphis East, Penny Hardaway's team. He was their leading scorer. I saw him play AAU ball. When I recruited him, I told him and he started laughing and so did his dad, he used to shoot every ball—every ball. So he goes to Findlay Prep and I was saying, 'There's no way he's going to be a point guard. I've never seen him pass.' He made the adjustment and played like a real point guard." "As we got deeper into the year and I started sensing we needed to address the point guard spot, I was real excited about him. He's 6-4, big hands. Cousinard is 6-5 with long arms and once again has some length and athleticism on the perimeter. They're two guys who have an edge to who they are that I like. They both have a passion for basketball. They're both better than what they're rated, and they know that so they play with that edge because of that."

On Jermaine Cousinard: “I’m really excited about him. He reminds me of Sindarius: his demeanor, his size, his game. He’s got an edge to him like Sin did. I’m excited about him. he can play the one, two or three. Very similar to Sin—very, very similar to Sin. He shoots it better than Sindarius did in high school. I’m excited about Jermaine. He has a love for basketball and not too concerned about outside perception and really consumed with people in his earl trying to help him.”

On Alanzo Frink: "Alazno is 265 pounds and probably has the best hands of any big that we've had here at South Carolina. He catches everything, has a skill level to him. he has nimble feet. He needs to lose probably about 15 pounds. He was a heavy kid. I went recruiting in Sapin for the 18 and under World Championship and he was in there with Justin Minaya on the Dominican national team for that age group." "He was heavy then, and I was like, 'Wow, he's got a chance.' Because he knows how to play. He's changed his body around. I'm excited for Alanzo. He's a perfect fit for us. He's tough, not phased by contact. I don't mean to brag, but the ones that stay and want to listen, grow and be patient, they all get better. I think as he continues to get better, he's going to be a really, really good player."