That’d be the matchup with Keyshawn Bryant and senior Admiral Schofield, and Frank Martin sees some similarities between Bryant now and Schofield four years ago.

In two losses against Tennessee, there is one matchup people can point to as one of the biggest reasons why the Gamecocks’ couldn’t upset the No. 1 team in the country.

“I told Keyshawn that three years ago Keyshawn didn’t do so well against Michael Carrera and Sindarius (Thornwell),” Martin said. “Hit the fast forward button three years and he obviously didn’t go home and cry about it. He worked and worked and worked and now he’s throwing people around. I told Keyshawn it is what it is, you have to take this one in and understand. He went what you’re going through. You have to work and get better. It’s plain and simple.”

In two games, Schofield has outscored Bryant 45-5 and has shown what persistence over the course of the career can do for a player’s outlook.

Schofield has come a long way over the last four years after scoring just seven points when the Gamecocks waxed the Vols 84-58 when he was a freshman going up against players like Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Michael Carrera.

“I remember how Sin used to wreck Schofield. Like my freshman year we beat Tennessee pretty convincingly,” Maik Kotsar said. “Now this year it’s pretty much the opposite. Schofield goes against Keyshawn and technically teaches him. Hopefully Keyshawn takes that and grows from it.”

Bryant’s already shown flashes of being really good, already vaulting into the starting lineup as a freshman and contributing early by scoring at in double figures in six of the team’s 11 conference games.

After Wednesday’s game, Martin made it a point to bring up to Bryant and the media that it’s up to the freshman to work to mirror Schofield’s meteoric rise to the All-SEC player he is.

“From how Keyshawn’s handled this year, I think he’ll handle it well,” Hassani Gravett said. “When coach says stuff like that, he’s trying to challenge you. And he’ll rise to the occasion.”

The Gamecocks have already played Tennessee twice and have traveled to played another top 10 team in conference play against Kentucky. That’s coupled with playing ranked teams in Auburn, Mississippi State, Virginia and Michigan as well.

“I think the experience is good for them,” Gravett said. “They’re the number one team in the country. I can do nothing but help them get better and know what’s to come in the future, especially if we do make a tournament run.”