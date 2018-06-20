GamecockCentral.com

With the fall semester approaching and South Carolina’s 2018 class almost full, the Gamecocks have one more scholarship to work with and like where they stand right now.

And then there was one.

“The plan is to use it. The plan is to fill it and we’re in there pretty good with some guys that we’ve been recruiting for a while,” Frank Martin said. “It’s a matter of guys just making a decision. I’m excited about the possibilities of that last scholarship. We might get good news here pretty soon.”

One of the biggest targets the Gamecocks are after is Canadian national AJ Lawson, a four-star shooting guard that reclassified into the 2018 class that has already visited campus.

Lawson is fresh off a trip to the FIBA Americas Tournament where he played for Team Canada. He averaged 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds per game and shot 48 percent from the field.

According to ZagsBlog, he’s also considering Oregon, Creighton, Tulane and SMU with visits there still on the docket.

Regardless of if the last scholarship goes to Lawson or not, Martin’s set his sights high on who gets that final spot in the 2018 class.

“I’d like to sign a guy that’s good enough to play in the NBA,” he said.

The Gamecocks already have six players on scholarship in the 2018 class: four freshman, one grad transfer and another transfer who has to sit out one year.

Of the six players, four are guards: freshmen T.J. Moss, Jermaine Cousinard, grad transfer Tre Campbell and George Washington transfer Jair Bolden, who will have to sit this season.

Bringing in guards was a big thing for Martin and whether or not he lands another with his final spot in 2018, he likes what’s in the program already.

“Our point guard play was something I felt we didn’t do as well as we needed to do. I think Hassani (Gravett) will be better this year like he was better last year,” he said. “I really like our freshman guards: their mindset, their playmaking abilities.”